New SAS CTO says it’s time for the quiet giant to be aggressive.

The new owners of Cary Towne Center have filed a rezoning request for the struggling mall. File Photo

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 8, 2021

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

It’s been a busy week for Triangle tech companies that call Cary home.

On Sunday, Epic Games revealed it’s making a $95 million bet that it can turn a dying mall, Cary Towne Center, into a world-class headquarters -- and that the Triangle can handle its rapid growth.

It should be no surprise if the Fortnite maker eventually employs thousands of people at that site in the coming years. It stands to be as transformative for that part of the Triangle as the explosion of SAS Institute was in the past few decades.

Speaking of SAS, they’ve had a quite a busy week as well.

There’s been a leadership shuffle at the data analytics giant, with Bryan Harris being named the company’s new chief technology officer, and Oliver Schabenberger, the former CTO and chief operating officer, departing.

The company has faced major headwinds from COVID-19, and its founder Jim Goodnight even warned it might not make a profit for the first time since it was founded in 1976.

The company says it ended up making a profit, but there’s plenty of hurdles that it must still overcome.

I interviewed Harris on Thursday about his plans at SAS and why the “quiet giant” needs to be more aggressive.

[Read more here]

Community support funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Philanthropy can fund more local journalism. Want to help?

Bryan Harris is the new chief technology officer for SAS Institute. Steve Muir SAS Institute

(Bryan Harris has been named the new CTO of SAS.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Epic Games buys Cary Towne Center for $95M, plans to redevelop it into a new HQ. [N&O]

Despite everyone working from home, Triangle tech companies continue planning new HQs. [N&O]

Triangle lands yet another gene therapy expansion. [N&O]

HB2, COVID and Apple: An exit interview with outgoing NC Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland. [N&O]

Wake officials say it will likely take longer for them to move into Phase 1B because of the concentration of medical professionals in the county. [N&O]

Duke used tech to minimize outbreaks. Can it teach businesses how to manage COVID? [N&O]

IBM named Martin Schroeter to head its new IT infrastructure services unit when it splits from the company. [RTRS]

What I’m reading

Stimulus extends unemployment benefits. Tens of thousands in NC may still be left out. [N&O]

Facebook bars Trump until the end of his term. [NYT]

News aggregator app News Break raises $115M. [Techcrunch]

U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Chinese firms Alibaba and Tencent. [WSJ]

Boeing to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle criminal conspiracy charge over 737 Max. [CNBC]

Other Triangle business

Apex eyes big redevelopment of its downtown. [N&O]

Final piece of land for Downtown South development in Raleigh sells for $38M. [N&O]

What will the NC housing market be like in 2021? COVID-19 effects offer clues. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate