U.S. has record smashing year for startup investments

Tim Sweeney is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, the Cary, NC-based company behind the “Fortnite” video game. Sweeney is one of North Carolina’s most prolific conservationists, saving nearly 50,000 acres of forest land. TRAVIS DOVE NYT

The power of Zoom.

Despite a pandemic shutting down in-person meetings and offices this year, North Carolina startups broke records for the amount of venture capital they brought in.

North Carolina tech companies ended up raising more than $3.6 billion in 2020, the most the state has seen since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, according to newly released data from PitchBook, a firm that tracks the venture capital industry.

Among the states, the data rank North Carolina sixth for total amount of investment brought in — a rise from previous years.

Epic Games accounted for a large portion of that funding, after raising a jaw-dropping $1.8 billion from investors.

The N&O took a look at how startup investments went in 2020, and what the state can expect this year.

Jude Samulski has been working on the concept of gene therapy since he was a graduate student in the late 1970s. AskBio


(Jude Samulski’s gene therapy startup AskBio had the largest exit in the Southeast last year, when it was bought by Bayer for $4B.)

