U.S. has record smashing year for startup investments

Tim Sweeney is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, the Cary, NC-based company behind the “Fortnite” video game. Sweeney is one of North Carolina’s most prolific conservationists, saving nearly 50,000 acres of forest land. NYT

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 15, 2021

The power of Zoom.

Despite a pandemic shutting down in-person meetings and offices this year, North Carolina startups broke records for the amount of venture capital they brought in.

North Carolina tech companies ended up raising more than $3.6 billion in 2020, the most the state has seen since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, according to newly released data from PitchBook, a firm that tracks the venture capital industry.

Among the states, the data rank North Carolina sixth for total amount of investment brought in — a rise from previous years.

Epic Games accounted for a large portion of that funding, after raising a jaw-dropping $1.8 billion from investors.

The N&O took a look at how startup investments went in 2020, and what the state can expect this year.

Jude Samulski has been working on the concept of gene therapy since he was a graduate student in the late 1970s. AskBio

(Jude Samulski’s gene therapy startup AskBio had the largest exit in the Southeast last year, when it was bought by Bayer for $4B.)

Tech news from the Triangle

A host of problems is slowing North Carolina’s vaccine roll out, including state-built software to manage the project. [N&O]

Could RTP be up for a $2B expansion from Fujifilm Diosynth? The N&O spoke with the company’s Durham-based CEO about the possibility. [N&O]

Apple’s $100M racial justice investment could help NC HBCUs, including St. Aug’s. [N&O]

RIP RTP’s big, brutalist behemoth. [N&O]

Durham is in contention for Jack Dorsey’s universal basic income project. [N&O]

After raising $100M from investors last year, Medly, a digital pharmacy startup that delivers prescriptions to your door, is expanding to Raleigh. [N&O]

Allobee, a women-led Triangle startup that finds work for freelancers, lands its first round of investment. [N&O]

Cofounders Capital invests $1.3M in Cary-based digital marketing startup marGo. [WRAL]

Arun Oberoi, head of Red Hat’s Global Sales, is retiring. Sales tripled at the company since he joined in 2012. [Red Hat]

Other Triangle business

For thousands in NC denied unemployment, the wait on an appeal can take months. [N&O]

Hillsborough enacts 1st LGBTQ protections 3 years after state repealed HB2. [N&O]

Real estate investors see golden opportunities in downtown Raleigh parking lots. [N&O]

