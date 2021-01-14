Innovation and Technology Newsletter
U.S. has record smashing year for startup investments
N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 15, 2021
The power of Zoom.
Despite a pandemic shutting down in-person meetings and offices this year, North Carolina startups broke records for the amount of venture capital they brought in.
North Carolina tech companies ended up raising more than $3.6 billion in 2020, the most the state has seen since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, according to newly released data from PitchBook, a firm that tracks the venture capital industry.
Among the states, the data rank North Carolina sixth for total amount of investment brought in — a rise from previous years.
Epic Games accounted for a large portion of that funding, after raising a jaw-dropping $1.8 billion from investors.
The N&O took a look at how startup investments went in 2020, and what the state can expect this year.
(Jude Samulski’s gene therapy startup AskBio had the largest exit in the Southeast last year, when it was bought by Bayer for $4B.)
Tech news from the Triangle
A host of problems is slowing North Carolina’s vaccine roll out, including state-built software to manage the project. [N&O]
Could RTP be up for a $2B expansion from Fujifilm Diosynth? The N&O spoke with the company’s Durham-based CEO about the possibility. [N&O]
Apple’s $100M racial justice investment could help NC HBCUs, including St. Aug’s. [N&O]
RIP RTP’s big, brutalist behemoth. [N&O]
Durham is in contention for Jack Dorsey’s universal basic income project. [N&O]
After raising $100M from investors last year, Medly, a digital pharmacy startup that delivers prescriptions to your door, is expanding to Raleigh. [N&O]
Allobee, a women-led Triangle startup that finds work for freelancers, lands its first round of investment. [N&O]
Cofounders Capital invests $1.3M in Cary-based digital marketing startup marGo. [WRAL]
Arun Oberoi, head of Red Hat’s Global Sales, is retiring. Sales tripled at the company since he joined in 2012. [Red Hat]
What I’m reading
Belk on the brink: NC department store in deep financial trouble as COVID takes a toll. [N&O]
Failed Alaskan auction marks big oil industry change. [Houston Chronicle]
Scientists in Brazil have downgraded the efficacy of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, diminishing hopes for a shot that could be easily distributed to the developing world. [NYT]
Visa and Plaid call off $5.3 billion merger after Justice Department objection. [MarketWatch]
Lost passwords lock out would-be millionaires from their bitcoins. [NYT]
Eli Lilly says drug slowed Alzheimer’s decline in preliminary study. [STAT]
Other Triangle business
For thousands in NC denied unemployment, the wait on an appeal can take months. [N&O]
Hillsborough enacts 1st LGBTQ protections 3 years after state repealed HB2. [N&O]
Real estate investors see golden opportunities in downtown Raleigh parking lots. [N&O]
