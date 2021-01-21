Innovation and Technology Newsletter

A Supreme Court ‘No’ is good news for SAS

SAS Campus in Cary
N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 22, 2021

SAS Institute got some good news from the U.S. Supreme Court this month.

When the highest court in the land decided not to hear arguments from a long-simmering lawsuit between SAS and World Programming Limited, it left a favorable decision in place for the Cary-based analytics company.

For more than a decade, SAS has been in a legal fight with WPL, a British firm that SAS alleges illegally cloned its popular analytics software.

The Supreme Court’s refusal kept in place a $79 million judgment against WPL, a high sum for the small company.

However, it doesn’t mean that SAS has completely won its battle with WPL yet.

Bioventus, a Durham-based biotech company, makes treatments for things like knee pain. Bioventus


