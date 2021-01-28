Kane wants to lure more tech companies to Raleigh

The North Hills Innovation District would emphasize green space. Kane Realty

Once again John Kane, one of the most influential developers in the Triangle, is betting if he builds it, they will come.

This time he’s adding on a $1 billion addition to his North Hills development, with the hopes that he can convince more tech and life sciences companies to move to Raleigh.

Kane is calling the expansion the “North Hills Innovation District.” It will include an 18-story office tower, a 200-unit apartment complex and a 20,000-square-foot food hall.

Josie Reeves, director of design for Kane Realty, said the project is a signal to the market that Raleigh will continue to be a destination for tech-focused companies following the pandemic.

Reeves spoke with The N&O about how this development will lure innovation-minded companies.

Tech news from the Triangle

Cree is changing its name to Wolfspeed, highlighting its complete pivot away from LED lighting to semiconductors. [N&O]

Health care admins continue blaming vaccine software for bumpy roll out. [N&O]

SAS’s Jim Goodnight, a prolific conservative donor, won’t contribute to Republicans who fought election certification. [N&O]

Faster internet is a top priority for the legislature. But how can NC get there? [N&O]

Trump’s tweets may be gone from public view, but Durham startup ArchiveSocial will save them for National Archives. [N&O]

3-D printing and AI: NC State partnership with Army could bring new tech to battlefield. [N&O]

North Carolina gained over 30,000 jobs in December, as nationwide jobs took a hit. [N&O]

Raleigh edge computing startup EDJX raises $10M more. [WRAL]

Newsletter Extra

Facebook, RIoT and Triangle cities partnering

RIoT, the Raleigh-based Internet-of-Things incubator, said this week it is working with Facebook’s Reality Labs division to launch an augmented reality challenge in Raleigh and Cary.

The challenge, which has $40,000 in prize money, is asking contestants to find new ways to use AR to make Raleigh and Cary more inclusive, improve the Raleigh Convention Center and create workforce opportunities.

The competition is looking for both software and hardware solutions, and accepting applications from startups, companies and individuals. Raleigh and Cary are one of just three communities launching the competition with Facebook.

What I’m reading

Customers sue Robinhood over suspending users from buying GameStop and AMC. [RTRS]

The GameStop reckoning was a longtime coming. [NYT]

J&J single-shot vaccines is 66% effective at preventing COVID-19, less than Moderna and Pfizer. [WAPO]

Roz Brewer will become the only Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. [WSJ]

Should NC forgive people who mistakenly got extra unemployment benefits? [N&O]

Atlanta-based Calendly raises $350M for a $3B valuation. Before the pandemic, it had only raised $550K. [Techcrunch]

A growing share of lung cancer cases is turning up in an unexpected population: those who don’t smoke. [STAT]

Belk files for bankruptcy. [N&O]

Merck scraps Covid-19 vaccine programs after they fail to measure up on efficacy in another major setback in the global fight. [Endpoints]

Other Triangle business

Mortgage lender PennyMac adding more than 300 jobs in Cary over the next two years. [N&O]

The last days of Cary Towne Center mall. [N&O]

Owner of downtown Durham bar sues city and state over COVID restrictions. [N&O]

Cameron Village dropping the Cameron name. [N&O]

