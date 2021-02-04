Innovation and Technology Newsletter

$90M in funding to Durham startup will lead to gene-edited leafy greens

Mike Mann, Head of Trait Development at Pairwise, a new startup recently relocated from St. Louis, holds a clump of test berries they are working to genetically modify along with other crops, in collaboration with Bayer, at their greenhouses in Research Triangle Park, NC, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Mike Mann, Head of Trait Development at Pairwise, a new startup recently relocated from St. Louis, holds a clump of test berries they are working to genetically modify along with other crops, in collaboration with Bayer, at their greenhouses in Research Triangle Park, NC, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: February 5, 2021

Thanks to a Durham startup you might have more options in the produce aisle in the coming years.

Pairwise, a three-year-old company that uses CRISPR gene-editing tech on crops, said this week that it had raised $90M from investors in a Series B round.

That’s a huge amount of money for the young company that’s growing rapidly at its offices in downtown Durham and Research Triangle Park.

The company’s CEO Tom Adams gave us the rundown of how it plans to use the money and what gene-edited produce it will roll out in the next few years.

RAL_20190802_pryonigor_CAT_ (2)
Igor Jablokov, now CEO and founder of Pryon, and formerly founder of Yap which was sold to Amazon and used in its Alexa smart speaker technology, stands for a portrait at the NC Museum of Art on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com


(It could be a big year for Igor Jablokov’s AI startup Pryon.)

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

