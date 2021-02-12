Innovation and Technology Newsletter

Is United Therapeutics RTP’s next big biotech expansion?

United Therapeutics currently employs more than 400 people in Research Triangle Park.
Research Triangle Park had a great 2020. The Park, off the back of a strong year for the biotech industry, attracted $3.5 billion worth of projects last year, according to the Research Triangle Foundation’s CEO Scott Levitan.

And that momentum does not appear to be slowing.

Several companies are eyeing RTP for their next expansion, including Fujifilm Diosynth, which plans to invest $2 billion into a new facility in the next few years.

You can now add United Therapeutics to the list. The company, which makes medicines that treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, is considering expanding its manufacturing capabilities in RTP.

I spoke this week with United Therapeutics and Levitan about what might be next for RTP.

fabric_printing_Allegro
Fabric is printed on a larger printer at Spoonflower in Durham which gives designers the freedom to turn their own designs into custom textiles. Israel Schwartzberg


(Spoonflower, a Durham e-commerce company that sells custom fabric, is going on a hiring spree.)

