Is United Therapeutics RTP’s next big biotech expansion?

Research Triangle Park had a great 2020. The Park, off the back of a strong year for the biotech industry, attracted $3.5 billion worth of projects last year, according to the Research Triangle Foundation’s CEO Scott Levitan.

And that momentum does not appear to be slowing.

Several companies are eyeing RTP for their next expansion, including Fujifilm Diosynth, which plans to invest $2 billion into a new facility in the next few years.

You can now add United Therapeutics to the list. The company, which makes medicines that treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, is considering expanding its manufacturing capabilities in RTP.

I spoke this week with United Therapeutics and Levitan about what might be next for RTP.

(Spoonflower, a Durham e-commerce company that sells custom fabric, is going on a hiring spree.)

Tech news from the Triangle

California biotechnology company Gilead Sciences will add nearly 300 jobs in Wake County over the next two years, after North Carolina approved an incentive package. [N&O]

An oral drug tested at UNC (EIDD-2801) could be used to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections. [N&O]

Spurred by pandemic, Durham e-commerce startup Spoonflower plans hiring spree. [N&O]

North Carolina is in good financial shape, state economic forecast says. [N&O]

Epic’s new MetaHuman Tool makes incredibly realistic digital human animation. [Epic]

The latest round of the PPP program includes some important changes to expand access for minority business owners. But barriers remain for the businesses in most desperate need of assistance. [N&O]

Palantir and IBM are uniting in a partnership that will dramatically expand the reach of Palantir’s sales force. [BBG]

Former IBM employee in Wake sues over sales caps. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

Breaking down the most detailed data from the 2020 election results in NC. [N&O]

Astronomers confirm Solar System’s most distant known object. [NOIR Lab]

North Carolina will expand vaccine eligibility to Group 3 later this month, starting with educators and school personnel. [N&O]

How COVID led to a $60 billion global chip shortage for the auto industry. [CNBC]

Reddit raises $250M from investors, valuing the social media company at $6B. [NYT]

Powder raises $14M for its social app for video game clips. [Techcrunch]

Plan to force TikTok to be sold shelved indefinitely. [WSJ]

The personal savings rate in the U.S. rose to 13.7% last month.Excluding last year, the savings rate is at the highest level since 1975. [WSJ]

Tesla buys $1.5B worth of Bitcoin. [CNBC]

Other Triangle business

Next phase of Union Station development will bring hotel, housing and retail to Warehouse District. [N&O]

Angus Barn co-founder Charles Winston dies at 91. [N&O]

Struggling NC restaurant industry asks state leaders for stimulus and waived ABC permits. [N&O]

