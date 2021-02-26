Raleigh software startup Pendo is about to go on a hiring spree

Todd Olson talks about Pendo’s humble beginnings as a small start-up and the keys to their success during an interview on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: February 27, 2021

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

Pendo, one of the most valuable and promising startups in North Carolina, beat its own expectations during a pandemic-stricken year. But 2021 will prove to be a critical year for the company’s future trajectory.

“It’s a pivotal year for us,” Pendo CEO Todd Olson told me on his walk from his startup’s most recent board meeting. “We are trying to press the gas, and we think that 2020 showed us there is a huge opportunity for what we are doing.”

The pandemic became a perfect testing ground for why companies need Pendo’s software, Olson said.

Pendo’s software helps companies collect data on how customers use their products and websites. Companies use the data to learn how to improve their digital products so that their customers actually use them. That’s especially needed when a company can no longer interact with its customers or its own employees because of a pandemic.

And Olson doesn’t believe those trends toward digitization are going to slow down as COVID cases decrease.

So it’s planning to go on a hiring spree. The company said in its annual report that it plans to hire 400 more employees in 2021, as it invests heavily in its presence overseas and looks to nab more large customers to its platform.

[Read more here]

Community support funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Philanthropy can fund more local journalism. Want to help?

Before starting Levitate, Jesse Lipson sold his last startup, ShareFile, to Citrix. Levitate

(Jesse Lipson, founder of Raleigh-based Levitate.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Raleigh startup Levitate, led by ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, raises $8M as it continues to see rapid growth. [N&O]

Raleigh contract research company PRA Health bought by Irish firm for $12B. [N&O]

RTP-based G1 Therapeutics has first cancer therapy approved by the FDA. [N&O]

Can mouthwash help limit someone’s chances of spreading COVID-19 to others? UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Dentistry is studying it. [N&O]

30 years ago Tim Sweeney released his first video game. [How to Geek]

Newsletter Extra

Durham-based in-flight WiFi startup brings in big round

SmartSky, a maker of in-flight WiFi systems, has raised $27M from investors.

The startup, which moved from Charlotte to the Triangle in recent years, is no stranger to bringing in large rounds of capital. It has brought in more than $200M from investors since it was founded, according to Crunchbase.

The company declined to make an executive available for an interview, but said it plans to launch its new airborne Wi-Fi network this year.

What I’m reading

Boeing and the FAA have been discussing potential engine-cover fixes for about two years, according to people familiar with the matter. [WSJ]

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour, topping Amazon and Target. [CNN]

Clubhouse hires Android software developer, signaling work on Android app has begun. [CNBC]

Restaurants are struggling with a new form of dine-and-dash. [LA Times]

Why does the pandemic seem to hit some countries harder than others. [New Yorker]

Elon Musk moved to Texas and embraced celebrity. Can Tesla run on Autopilot? [WaPo]

Twitter introduces new changes, like ability to pay users for premium content. [NYT]

Other Triangle business

What’s happening at Brightleaf Square in Durham, where one long-term tenant after another leaves. [N&O]

Belk bankruptcy plan approved by judge. Iconic retailer gets the lifeline it sought. [N&O]

20 acres of ‘sadness and hope’: Will historic Black neighborhood see new chapter? [N&O]

Another break for NC bar owners: Liquor fees delayed until the state is fully reopened. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate