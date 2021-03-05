Biogen brings gene-therapy ambitions to RTP

Biogen employees work inside a lab used to produce cell cultures in 2014 at the firm’s RTP facilities. N&O file photo

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 5, 2021

Biogen, one of the largest biotech companies in the world, is planning a $200M investment into Research Triangle Park.

The investment would go toward the creation of a facility for the production and manufacturing of the company’s gene therapies, a growing segment in the biotechnology industry. The facility, when completed, will lead to the creation of 90 new jobs.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Biogen is one of the largest employers in RTP, with a workforce at around 1,900.

It’s also yet another expansion of gene therapy jobs in the Triangle.

Tech news from the Triangle

Epic Games makes a big purchase with acquisition of “Fall Guys” video game maker. [N&O]

A look at Tim Sweeney’s conservation in far western North Carolina. A new bill taken up in the NCGA will remove some of his land there from the town of Spruce Pine. [N&O]

Bayer is looking for a buyer for its Cary-based Environmental Science business. [N&O]

Could a Triangle biotech company have a key for fighting antibiotic-resistant infections. [N&O]

Durham biotech firm Bioventus to pay $3.6M fine to resolve False Claims Act violations. [N&O]

Amazon keeps on adding new packaging centers in the Triangle. [N&O]

Oracle retires Bronto software that was started in Durham. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

How the pandemic altered North Carolina in the past year -- in 15 charts. [N&O]

Could we actually lose the Gulf Stream? [NYT]

The billionaire behind the biggest U.S. tax fraud case ever filed. [WSJ]

Alamo Draft House files for bankruptcy. [BBG]

Volvo to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2030. [AP]

White House says U.S. will have enough for every adult by the end of May. [CNBC]

Banks in Germany tell customers to take their cash elsewhere. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

Snoopy’s has sold its last hot dog on Hillsborough St. [N&O]

New 1,000-acre park brings mountain-like hiking near to the Triangle. [N&O]

Take an inside look at the Triangle’s major real estate developments taking shape in 2021. [N&O]

