Biogen brings gene-therapy ambitions to RTP

Biogen employees work inside a lab used to produce cell cultures in 2014 at the firm’s RTP facilities.
Biogen employees work inside a lab used to produce cell cultures in 2014 at the firm's RTP facilities.

Biogen, one of the largest biotech companies in the world, is planning a $200M investment into Research Triangle Park.

The investment would go toward the creation of a facility for the production and manufacturing of the company’s gene therapies, a growing segment in the biotechnology industry. The facility, when completed, will lead to the creation of 90 new jobs.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Biogen is one of the largest employers in RTP, with a workforce at around 1,900.

It’s also yet another expansion of gene therapy jobs in the Triangle.

Peaks in Yellow Mountain State Natural Area seen from Roan Highlands 2.JPG
Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, has worked with conservation groups to create a biological corridor in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy

(Land in the Yellow Mountain State Natural Area in Western North Carolina that is being conserved by Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney.)

