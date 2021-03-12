Innovation and Technology Newsletter

The Triangle’s big COVID-19 role

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. Jessica Hill AP

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 12, 2021

The Triangle will play a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out in the coming months.

This week it was revealed that the federal government will spend $105.4 million outfitting Merck’s Durham plant for the production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The upgrades at the Durham plant, along with one in Pennsylvania, could help the nation produce 200 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this year.

Since those are one-shot vaccines, that is enough for 200 million people.

And while it has not yet been approved, Research Triangle Park-based Fujifilm Diosynth is helping manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 candidate. If that vaccine gets approved, millions more vaccines could be flowing to the public from the Triangle.

BIZ-WRK-JOBS-FUTURE-DMT.JPG
AI concept in business. Dreamstime TNS

