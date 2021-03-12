The Triangle’s big COVID-19 role

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. AP

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 12, 2021

The Triangle will play a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out in the coming months.

This week it was revealed that the federal government will spend $105.4 million outfitting Merck’s Durham plant for the production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The upgrades at the Durham plant, along with one in Pennsylvania, could help the nation produce 200 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this year.

Since those are one-shot vaccines, that is enough for 200 million people.

And while it has not yet been approved, Research Triangle Park-based Fujifilm Diosynth is helping manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 candidate. If that vaccine gets approved, millions more vaccines could be flowing to the public from the Triangle.

AI concept in business. Dreamstime TNS

Tech news from the Triangle

An interview with Raleigh native and N.Y. Times reporter Cade Metz about his new book, which chronicles the innovators behind the last decade’s leap in artificial intelligence technology. [N&O]

Dish Network buys Raleigh-based Republic Wireless. [N&O]

Senate confirms North Carolina’s Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. [N&O]

Co-founded by Duke University engineering and physics faculty, Maryland-based IonQ will become the first publicly traded company focused solely on quantum computing. [Duke]

Epic Games is buying a company called Capturing Reality that makes software that reconstructs objects and scenes of any size from images or laser scans. [Epic Games]

A female-led investment firm in Chapel Hill is trying to raise $20M. [TBJ]

Bandwidth raising nearly $300M in new capital through the issuance of notes. [WRAL]

N.C. moves group 4 eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines up a week. [N&O]

What I’m reading

Tesla touts self-driving to consumers. To the DMV, it tells a different tale. [LA Times]

North Carolina sends 6-year-olds to court. Why some say it’s time for change. [N&O]

North American lumber shortfall deepens. [BBG]

What are NFTs, anyway? One just sold for $69M. [NYT]

Congress is considering the most significant changes to antitrust law in decades, including some proposals with bipartisan support. [WSJ]

Other Triangle business

N.C. undercounted workplace fatalities tied to COVID-19, worker advocates say. [N&O]

Take an inside look at the Triangle’s major real estate developments taking shape in 2021 [N&O]

Chef Scott Crawford looks to Johnston County and casual concept for latest restaurant. [N&O]

Wegmans drops out of planned Fenton development in Cary. [N&O]

