The Triangle’s big jobs day

The Triangle finally caught a whale -- and it didn’t even require incentives.

Early Thursday morning, Google said it will create a new cloud computing hub in Durham, one that will eventually be home to 1,000 employees.

The Triangle -- and its corporate recruiters -- have desperately wanted to add bring another expansion from a West Coast tech giant to North Carolina.

In 2019, it landed a smaller expansion from Microsoft, but Google’s expansion will be twice as large and way more prominent.

The Google brand will bring waves of attention to the Triangle, and will likely lead to more talent and companies eyeing the region. But that brand will also bring with it more criticism from those who question whether the Triangle can handle supercharged growth.

It will be a dynamic to watch closely.

(Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Fujfilm Diosynth CEO Martin Meeson announce a $1.5B biopharma manufacturing expansion in Holly Springs.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Fujifilm Diosynth will invest $1.5B expansion in new biopharma facility in Holly Springs. The company will bring its total Triangle headcount to more than 1,300 in the next 5 years. [N&O]

The Triangle’s biotech scene is churning out jobs. It wants laid-off workers to fill them. [N&O]

Fired IBM manager’s lawsuit over racial bias at the company heads to court. [N&O]

Get Spiffy expands with its first five franchises. [Release]

RTI International is launching a new collaboration challenge that asks for “bold, visionary proposals that address critical societal issues.” The challenge is offering $5M to fund the challenge. [RTI]

SAS lays off about 100 employees as part of “digital transformation.” [TBJ]

Duke, other engineers land $7.5M Pentagon grant to develop a ‘super camera.’ [WRAL]

Newsletter Extra

An interview with Kelly Rowell, acting director of the Council for Entrepreneurial Development. CED’s Venture Connect 2021 conference kicks off virtually March 23.

N&O: What’s the goal of this year’s CED conference?

Rowell: Our ultimate goal with this conference is really to share experiences that other founders have had. The experiences that you can hear about, learn about and digest, can inform solutions for companies.

N&O: CED helps connect many N.C. companies with out-of-state investors. How would you describe the interest level of out-of-state investors in our startup scene right now?

Rowell: If anything it’s doubled during COVID times, because investors have to do less physical traveling and can get on Zoom. We have found that they have become much more accessible and willing to talk to companies than in previous years.

N&O: How do you see the state’s entrepreneurial community emerging from the pandemic?

Rowell: Typically when there’s an economic downturn, you see a rush of founders to market. They may have had a change in their life that allows them to focus on a project they’ve been working on for a long time. That’s why we launched our GRO Incubator in the fall, in response to a flood of companies that needed to grow.

The life science investment market is really hot right now. A lot of investments being made on the life science side. I think it’s gonna be a banner year for life science companies.

What I’m reading

How science solved the mystery of feet washing ashore in the Pacific Northwest. [NatGeo]

NC’s Latino COVID-19 vaccination rate is still low. Here’s who’s trying to fix it. [N&O]

Kevin Mayer talks about his disappointing departures at Disney and TikTok, and the long decline of pay TV. [CNBC]

Scientists grow mice embryos in a mechanical womb. [NYT]

India considers net zero emissions goal by 2050, a decade earlier than China. [BBG]

Wikipedia is finally asking big tech to pay up. [Wired]

A forgotten Cold War experiment has revealed its icy secret. It’s bad news for the planet. [WaPo]

Triangle-area Asian Americans suffer ‘grief, devastation’ in wake of Atlanta killings. [N&O]

Other Triangle business

The commercial developments that will transform the Triangle’s skyline in the coming years. [N&O]

First sports betting venue opens in North Carolina. [N&O]

Campus feels like a ‘ghost town’ as Duke evaluates status of its COVID lockdown. [N&O]

