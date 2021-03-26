Google gives us a closer look at its plans for Durham

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 26, 2021

After it suddenly announced last week it was opening up an engineering hub in Durham, Google didn’t make any of its team available for interviews.

But this week, I got to sit down with a Googler and ask in more detail about the company’s plans for Durham and what sort of involvement the Triangle can expect from the tech giant.

I spoke with Lilyn Hester, who is no stranger to the Bull City. Hester -- who is the head of southeast public affairs for Google -- has lived in the city for many years. Her parents are from the city and she graduated from Jordan High School.

We talked about many things, including why the company chose Durham and what sort of community relationship we can expect from the company.

Alex Adelman, right, and Matt Senter started Lolli in 2018, as a way to get more people interested in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Lolli

(Alex Adelman, left, and Matt Senter founded Lolli in 2018.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Lolli, a young Durham startup focused on Bitcoin shopping rewards, is raising money from some impressive investors, like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams. [N&O]

All N.C. residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 7. [N&O]

Twin girls at Duke were the first US children to receive Pfizer vaccine. [N&O]

Can a new innovation strategy help UNC play a similar role that Duke has in downtown Durham? [N&O]

Digital grocer Farmstead goes live in the Triangle. [N&O]

Labcorp says its company’s value “is not being appropriately reflected in the Company’s current stock price.” [WRAL]

What I’m reading

Charlotte fintech unicorn AvidXChange filing for an IPO. [RTRS]

There are more real estate agents than homes for sale in the U.S. [WSJ]

Charlotte gets its first 4-year medical school. [Charlotte Observer]

Inside Florida’s only lead smelter, poisons abound. [Tampa Bay Times]

Intel is spending $20 billion to build two new chip plants in Arizona. [CNBC]

Robinhood files for an IPO. [BBG]

Microsoft in talks to acquire Discord. [RTRS]

WeWork lost $3.2B last year. [FT]

Coinbase users say crypto startup ignored their pleas for help. [NYT]

Other Triangle business

The pandemic altered how we think of restaurants. And changes are likely here to stay. [N&O]

PNC Arena to host first live entertainment show in a year as COVID restrictions loosen. [N&O]

The 18 fried chicken sandwiches in the Triangle that you need to try. [N&O]

