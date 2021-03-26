Innovation and Technology Newsletter

Google gives us a closer look at its plans for Durham

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: March 26, 2021

After it suddenly announced last week it was opening up an engineering hub in Durham, Google didn’t make any of its team available for interviews.

But this week, I got to sit down with a Googler and ask in more detail about the company’s plans for Durham and what sort of involvement the Triangle can expect from the tech giant.

I spoke with Lilyn Hester, who is no stranger to the Bull City. Hester -- who is the head of southeast public affairs for Google -- has lived in the city for many years. Her parents are from the city and she graduated from Jordan High School.

We talked about many things, including why the company chose Durham and what sort of community relationship we can expect from the company.

Alex Adelman, right, and Matt Senter started Lolli in 2018, as a way to get more people interested in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Lolli

(Alex Adelman, left, and Matt Senter founded Lolli in 2018.)

