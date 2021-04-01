Innovation and Technology Newsletter

Are female-founded startups gaining momentum in the Triangle?

Leila Strickland, left, and Michelle Egger founded Biomilq last year in an effort to create a new alternative to breast milk.
Leila Strickland, left, and Michelle Egger founded Biomilq last year in an effort to create a new alternative to breast milk. Biomilq

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: April 2, 2021

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

Women-led startups often face higher obstacles when it comes to raising capital, a fact that has remained stubbornly true for years.

In 2019, for example, less than 3% of all venture capital investment went to women-led startups, and just one-fifth of investments are going to teams with at least one woman on board, Techcrunch reported.

But there are signs that perhaps momentum is growing for women-led startups. In 2020, four of the 15 biggest funding rounds in North Carolina went to female-led or founded companies.

Last year’s biggest acquisition in the state was AskBio, a gene-therapy company bought by Bayer in a deal worth up to $4 billion. Its CEO and co-founder, Sheila Mikhail, is part of just the 5% of CEOs, founders and presidents at biotech companies in the state that are women, according to an analysis by N.C. Biotech.

And this year’s biggest exit could come from Humacyte, another woman-founded biotech company.

The N&O has compiled a list of some of the most promising women-owned startups in the Triangle. It isn’t meant to be a comprehensive list, but these companies have been making headlines for their interesting work and financial successes, and we’re keeping an eye on them as they make their mark in North Carolina — and beyond.

[Check out the list here]

Kaleido Founders
Kaleido co-founders Sophia Lopez, left, and Steve Cerveny. Kaleido

(Kaleido co-founders Sophia Lopez and Steve Cerveny.)

Tech news from the Triangle

What I’m reading

Other Triangle business

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use