Are female-founded startups gaining momentum in the Triangle?

Women-led startups often face higher obstacles when it comes to raising capital, a fact that has remained stubbornly true for years.

In 2019, for example, less than 3% of all venture capital investment went to women-led startups, and just one-fifth of investments are going to teams with at least one woman on board, Techcrunch reported.

But there are signs that perhaps momentum is growing for women-led startups. In 2020, four of the 15 biggest funding rounds in North Carolina went to female-led or founded companies.

Last year’s biggest acquisition in the state was AskBio, a gene-therapy company bought by Bayer in a deal worth up to $4 billion. Its CEO and co-founder, Sheila Mikhail, is part of just the 5% of CEOs, founders and presidents at biotech companies in the state that are women, according to an analysis by N.C. Biotech.

And this year’s biggest exit could come from Humacyte, another woman-founded biotech company.

The N&O has compiled a list of some of the most promising women-owned startups in the Triangle. It isn’t meant to be a comprehensive list, but these companies have been making headlines for their interesting work and financial successes, and we’re keeping an eye on them as they make their mark in North Carolina — and beyond.

Kaleido co-founders Sophia Lopez, left, and Steve Cerveny. Kaleido

Epic Games rumored to be looking for another $1B in funding, could reach valuation of $28B. [Sky]

Raleigh-based Kaleido is helping companies find uses for the Blockchain, the tech behind everything from cryptos to NFTs. [N&O]

FastMed opens new downtown Raleigh headquarters office. [N&O]

Wilmington fintech company nCino made $204.3M in the past year, up from $138.2M in 2019. [TBJ]

Life science giant Iqvia has bought the 40% of Q2 Solutions it didn’t already own from Quest Diagnostics in a deal worth $760 million. [WRAL]

Stock trading app Robinhood will open a new office in Charlotte after landing incentives from state. [N&O]

Remote work is here to say. Manhattan may never be the same. [NYT]

Gun deaths surged across the U.S. in 2020, including across N.C. [N&O]

Adam Neumann’s final WeWork act: helping SoftBank’s SPAC deal. [RTRS]

Inside the 144-hour scramble to free the giant ship stuck in the Suez Canal. [WaPo]

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink really a game-changer for rural internet? [WSJ]

Biden’s infrastructure plan would include $100B toward expanding fast internet access. [NYT]

Roy Williams confronts his own vulnerabilities in human, emotional farewell to UNC. [N&O]

How 2020 became a record growth year for Durham’s M&F Bank, the second-oldest minority-owned bank. [N&O]

North Carolinians can continue to order go-to cocktails. [N&O]

COVID-19 vaccines make their way to the hard hit meat and poultry industry. [N&O]

Raleigh business sees Downtown South owners for ending its lease early. [N&O]

