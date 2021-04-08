Innovation and Technology Newsletter

Could this Triangle startup be a tool in the fight against rising teen depression rates?

TransLoc CEO Doug Kaufman said the company will remain in Durham after the acquisition.
TransLoc CEO Doug Kaufman said the company will remain in Durham after the acquisition.

Teen depression is rising. Could a new Triangle startup help parents catch the signs of depression before issues arise?

That’s what Triangle entrepreneur Doug Kaufman is hoping to do with his new startup, Vertroos Health.

Kaufman, who sold his last startup TransLoc to Ford, envisions the startup’s platform as a Fitbit for mental health. The system analyzes the digital activity of a teenager over time for signs they could be on the path to a mental health challenge.

Just like we can count our steps to track health, we can track our digital habits for signs of negativity, Kaufman said.

“We want to point the patterns out to you,” Kaufman said. Then we could address issues before a problem happens, he said.

American Underground and Raleigh Founded link up

Two of the Triangle’s most important coworking and startup hubs, Durham’s American Underground and Raleigh Founded, are partnering for the first time.

Going forward, members of each community will now be able to use each other’s spaces on a limited basis, i.e. one day per week or four days per month.

Adam Klein, who runs the American Underground, said it’s a move the two organization had long talked about.

“It was a bit overdue,” Klein said. “I think it’s a pretty strong signal to the region that Raleigh and Durham are united and working together to make sure that our entrepreneurs have everything they need to succeed.”

Jes Porta, who leads Raleigh Founded, said the partnership is about realizing that Raleigh and Durham are part of the same ecosystem, not separate. Many people go between both on a daily basis.

The partnership could expand, Porta and Klein said, with the two hubs working on joint programming. “With them only in Durham and us only in Raleigh, we aren’t really competitors,” Porta said, “and we are like minded.”

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.
