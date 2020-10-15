Two women running in a newly competitive district

Sen. Joyce Krawiec speaks on the first day of a brief session of the N.C. Legislature Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Happy Friday. Early, in person voting began in North Carolina Thursday, and we’re 18 days out from the general election. The first day of early voting surpassed 2016’s first day of early voting by mid-afternoon.

For the last six weeks, we’ve been spotlighting a different legislative or statewide race both in this newsletter, and in a series of bonus episodes of The News & Observer’s politics podcast, Domecast.

For the next three weeks, we’ll continue to do that. This week, we’ll brief you on Senate District 31 — a newly competitive seat that includes Davie County and parts of Forsyth County.

This district has leaned pretty heavily Republican for quite awhile. Sen. Pete Brunstetter held this seat from 2006 until 2013, when he left for a job opportunity. Sen. Joyce Krawiec was appointed to replace him and has held this seat ever since.

This year isn’t the first year for Krawiec and her Democratic opponent, Terri LeGrand, to compete for this seat. LeGrand, who told me she was inspired to run after the 2016 election, challenged Krawiec in 2018 and lost.

But LeGrand stands much more of a fighting chance this year. SD 31 was redrawn and, while it still leans Republican, it’s much more of a competitive district now.

Democrats need to gain five seats in the Senate to take the majority, in addition to keeping their current seats, and my sources tell me this senate district is one of the most competitive. If Republicans lose this seat, it won’t bode well for their hopes of hanging on to their Senate majority.







FLIP NC classifies SD 31 as “potentially flippable,” along with Senate Districts 1 and 11.

Incumbent Sen. Krawiec chairs both the Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee and Health Care committee. She championed the No Patient Left Alone Act, which would have allowed hospital patients a visitor even during the pandemic, Medicaid Transformation and a controversial child welfare bill.

LeGrand comes from a different place. She’s obtained her law degree from Wake Forest University, where she works now as the director of enrollment compliance and technology. One of her top priorities is expanding Medicaid, she told me last week, is expanding Medicaid.

LeGrand has also been accused of supporting defunding the police, which she says is not true.

My colleague Danielle Battaglia talked more about the claims that LeGrand wants to defund the police and other central issues to this race on the podcast this week. Give it a listen if you want to learn more.

President Donald Trump visited North Carolina on Thursday. Brian Murphy reported on Trump’s Greenville visit.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ North Carolina visit on Thursday was suspended because of COVID-19, and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be here today.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and I covered the sole gubernatorial debate between Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. They debated the state’s coronavirus response, and we fact-checked their claims.

Vaughan also profiled both Cooper and Forest this week. One central part of Forest’s campaign: His vow to get the state out of ‘lockdown.’

A judge ruled that absentee ballots require a witness signature, Danielle Battaglia reported (after reading the 150-pages of documents).

Somehow, Democrat Cal Cunningham is still leading the polls in North Carolina’s Senate race against Republican incumbent Sen. Thom TIllis, Murphy reports.

An employee at the state attorney general’s office following a campaign ad about rape kits, Battaglia reports.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections banned stationing police at the polls. It may seem like there’s no precedent for this, but there is, Richard Stradling reports.

Also from Stradling: a disproportionate number of Black voters are being affected by the state’s dispute over how to handle absentee ballots.

Thanks for reading. Until next week’s newsletter, tune into our stories, Instagram, tweets and Domecast for more developments in North Carolina politics.

— By Lucille Sherman and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, reporters for The News & Observer. Email us at lsherman@newsobserver.com and dvaughan@newsobserver.com.



