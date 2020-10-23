A vulnerable seat for Democrats, plus many, many campaign stops in the swing state

Members of the N.C. House of Representatives stand in prayer before finalizing versions of a bill allocating $3.5 billion in new federal money for COVID-19 relief, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the North Carolina General Assembly building in Raleigh, N.C. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Happy Friday. Early in-person voting is well underway, and there are 11 days until Nov. 3. Nearly 2.5 million North Carolinians have already cast their ballots.

Every week until the election, I’ll spotlight a different legislative or statewide race in this newsletter, and in a series of bonus episodes of Domecast, The News & Observer’s politics podcast.

This week, we’re turning to NC House District 66, which encompasses Montgomery, Richmond and Stanly counties. This seat is currently held by Democratic state Rep. Scott Brewer, who was appointed to this seat in May 2019, after Gov. Roy Cooper appointed his predecessor, Rep. Ken Goodman, to the state Industrial Commission.

Goodman, who was considered a moderate Democrat in the legislature, held this seat for eight years. He ran unopposed in 2012, 2014 and 2016, and then, in 2018, the race was much tighter than expected. He won by just 51% of the vote against Republican Joey Davis and Green Party candidate Justin Miller.

Richmond County went for Obama both in 2008 and in 2012, but in 2016, the majority of voters cast their ballots for President Donald Trump. (Stanly and Montgomery counties have voted for Republican presidential candidates in the last three election cycles, however.)

This signals a shift in this district. FLIP NC, a nonprofit whose goals include winning a Democratic majority in at least one legislative chamber, classified this district as the most vulnerable House seat for Democrats.

Brewer, a retired district court judge, is running against Republican Ben Moss, who has been a Richmond County commissioner for the last decade.

If Democrats want to win a majority in the House and they lose this seat, they’ll need to pick up a total of seven seats, rather than just six.

I talked with former News & Observer columnist Barry Saunders about House District 66 on the podcast this week. Give it a listen to learn more about this race.

Trump will visit Robeson County Saturday. It’s his eighth visit to North Carolina since August.

He also visited Gastonia Wednesday, the same day Kamala Harris visited both Asheville and Charlotte.

Ivanka Trump made a stop in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, Lucille Sherman reports.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Durham Sunday, and Donald Trump Jr. made two stops in North Carolina Monday. Eric Trump, the president’s son, will be in Raleigh today.

Danielle Battaglia has been heading up our coverage of the challenge to North Carolina’s recent change to election rules. The case will now go to the the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden had two special guests in the audience at the final presidential debate Thursday night: Durham restaurant owners Leonardo and Zweli Williams. Their Zimbabwean restaurant, Zweli’s Kitchen and Catering, is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country, Drew Jackson reports.

— By Lucille Sherman, reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at lsherman@newsobserver.com.