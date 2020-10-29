Election countdown: Supreme Court rulings and all the campaign visits you can handle

This Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington. AP

Happy Friday! Just four more sleeps, as my nephew would say, until Election Day.

More than 4 million North Carolinians already have voted, and the state seems likely to eclipse the number of voters in the 2016 presidential election (Then, it was just under 4.7 million total).

But even if you’re not registered to vote yet, there’s still time.

(I applaud your procrastination skills, but seriously, get registered and vote.)

Early in-person voting ends on Saturday at 3 p.m., and that’s the final time you can register and vote at the same time. (Early voting sites are here.) Election Day voting is only for those who are already registered.

And now we finally know the last day that absentee by-mail ballots can be received. The U.S. Supreme Court, in three separate 5-3 decisions this week, declined to overturn lower court rulings, making Nov. 12 the final date for those mailed-in ballots to reach election officials.

The ballot must still be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3.

(Again, don’t forget to get your vote in.)

State lawmakers had set Nov. 6 as the deadline. But the N.C. Board of Elections unanimously voted to change it a lawsuit settlement, sparking a slew of legal challenges from Republicans.

The courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have allowed the Nov. 12 deadline to stand. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed Monday night by the Senate, did not participate in any of the rulings.

Now the big question: Will we have to wait until Nov. 12 to find out who won any of North Carolina’s races?

Maybe in a really, really, really tight race.

But North Carolina will count all absentee ballots received before Election Day and all day-of votes cast in person on Election Night. So there will be lots and lots of votes counted from North Carolina on Tuesday night, perhaps enough to project race winners.

Many news outlets, including The News & Observer, rely on The Associated Press to call election winners. Here’s how the AP does it.

North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes are key in determining who wins the presidency. You might have noticed how important the state is, based on the frequent television ads and the constant visits by people named Trump and Biden. Here’s a quick overview of the Electoral College and North Carolina from Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan.

“North Carolina matters,” Vice President Mike Pence said during Tuesday visits to Greensboro and Wilmington.

More from the team

We’ve known North Carolina matters for a long time.

Even if we don’t know who is going to capture those 15 electoral voters or North Carolina’s key U.S. Senate race, there are plenty of other election-related things we do know:

▪ We know that young people (ages 18 to 29) are voting at increased rates compared to 2016, Bailey Aldridge reports.

▪ We know that young voters have less confidence in the results and are more fearful of violence, Will Doran reports.

▪ We know that unaffiliated voters are also casting their fair share of votes, and we have some educated guesses as to who the unaffiliated voters are, Will Doran reports.

▪ We (think we) know how some counties are going to vote in the presidential election. But here are four North Carolina counties to keep an eye on Tuesday night, if you want an early sense of what to expect, Tim Funk reports.

▪ We know what you can (and cannot) bring to the polls when you vote, Helen Mamo reports.

▪ We know that there are other names on the ballot for both U.S. Senate and governor in addition to the Republican and the Democrat. The Libertarian Party and the Constitution Party have candidates in both races, Colin Campbell reports.

▪ We know that Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham are spending the final week of the election in very different ways. Tillis is publicly campaigning with national Republicans every day, while Cunningham is meeting with smaller groups of voters and not talking to the media.

I wrote long profiles of both Tillis and Cunningham that published Sunday. Give them a read. Hope you learn something about the candidates competing for a six-year term in Washington. And Julian Shen-Berro fact-checked an ad from national Democrats about Tillis’ record on health care issues.

— By Brian Murphy, Washington correspondent for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer. Email me at bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com.