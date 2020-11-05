Inside the numbers on North Carolina’s unofficial election results

Gov. Roy Cooper, standing with his wife Kristin, speaks outside the North Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Happy Friday! Election Day is behind us, but clearly the 2020 election is not.

North Carolina will not have final numbers until Nov. 12 or 13, the state board of elections announced Wednesday, as it awaits on absentee by-mail ballots that can be received by Nov. 12.

There are 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots, which means voters who requested an absentee ballot and have not voted. Those ballots could be in the mail. Those voters could have voted on Election Day — the board is still reconciling that from precinct-level data. Or they could not have voted at all.

We just don’t know.

The state also announced 40,000 provisional ballots that must be reviewed. Not all those ballots will be deemed proper and counted. In 2016, about half of provisional ballots were ultimately counted. Military absentee ballots are still coming, too.

Democrats won mail-in absentee ballots by about a 2-to-1 margin among the votes already counted, even in races they are trailing overall.

• Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did a bit better, winning nearly 694,000 of those votes to about 305,000 for President Donald Trump.

• In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham received about 660,000 absentee by-mail votes to about 305,000 for Sen. Thom TIllis.

(Note the difference between Biden’s total and Cunningham’s. Tillis’ number is actually higher than Trump’s in this vote method.)

• In the extremely close race for Supreme Court Justice, Democrat Cheri Beasley got about 672,000 votes by mail and Republican Paul Newby was at about 314,000.

If there are 150,000 votes remaining (that would include an unlikely high proportion of the outstanding absentee ballots and the provisional) and you assume Democrats win those 2-to-1, a Democrat could make up a 50,000-vote deficit.

So what are the closest elections (and credit to colleague Colin Campbell for the following numbers):

Supreme Court Chief Justice: 3,742 vote difference (Republican leading)

Attorney General: 10,769 vote difference (Democrat leading)

Supreme Court Phil Berger Jr./Lucy Inman race: 74,280 vote difference (Republican leading)

President: 76,701 vote difference (Republican leading)

Auditor: 90,034 vote difference (Democrat leading)

Labor commissioner: 91,834 vote difference (Republican leading)

U.S. Senate: 96,707 vote difference (Republican leading)

All results are unofficial at this point.

But it seems like the remaining votes will matter a whole bunch in the Supreme Court Chief Justice race.

In the Attorney General election between incumbent Josh Stein and Republican challenger Jim O’Neill, Stein — like other Democrats — won the absentee by-mail vote 683,000 to 309,000. If those numbers hold up in the remaining ballots, then he’ll be elected to a second term.

All of the other races — and to be clear, I’m not calling anything — would seem to be beyond the point where the remaining ballots could change the victor.

The presidential election and the U.S. Senate race have not been called by The Associated Press or any of the major networks.

Some numbers on those races (so far):

President:

Trump’s total votes: 2,732,084

Biden’s total votes: 2,655,383

Other votes for president: 79,361

Total votes: 5,466,828

U.S. Senate:

Tillis’ total votes: 2,640,379

Cunningham’s total votes: 2,543,672

Other votes for Senate: 234,636

Total votes: 5,418,687

Tillis received 91,705 fewer votes than Trump.

Cunningham received 111,711 fewer votes than Biden.

Cunningham ran behind Biden in the state’s most Democratic (and most populous) counties, but ran ahead of him in other parts of the state.

In Wake and Mecklenburg counties, for example, Cunningham ran 4% points behind Biden in each and trailed Biden’s overall vote total by more than 52,000. Colleague David Raynor mapped the difference between the top two Democrats on the ballot.

Were those Democratic voters who chose not to vote for Cunningham or were they Republican voters who decided not to vote for Trump?

It’s hard to tell.

Deborah Ross, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in 2016, ran 2% and 3% behind Hillary Clinton in 2016 in Wake and Meckenburg counties, respectively. Trump got more total votes in both counties in 2020, but his percentage of the vote declined by one point in Mecklenburg and two points in Wake.

Ross won a seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday night in Wake County.

More from our team’s election coverage

• Republican Madison Cawthorn will be the youngest member of Congress after winning a U.S. House seat in western North Carolina.. Cawthorn, 25, is already angering folks on the left.

• Democrat Kathy Manning won a U.S. House seat in the Greensboro area. Manning’s seat and Ross’ seat were expected to flip from Republicans to Democrats after they were redrawn in late 2019 after a court challenge.

Ross, Manning and Cawthorn were running in open seats. The 10 U.S. House incumbents running all won re-election.

• Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won a second term in a race dominated by the state’s coronavirus response, Dawn Vaughan reported. Cooper, in his first coronavirus press conference since the election, called for an end to the “politicizing of the pandemic.”

• How exactly does North Carolina re-elect Cooper and vote for Trump at the same time? It happened in 2016, too. Tim Funk reports that North Carolina has a history of voting for Republican presidential candidates and Democratic governors.

The state does not split its president-Senate tickets between parties, however. It hasn’t done so since 1968.

• Republican Mark Robinson made history by becoming the first Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina. Robinson became a viral sensation on the Internet when he spoke in favor of gun rights at a Greensboro City Council meeting after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Danielle Battaglia writes.

• State Republicans will again be in control of redistricting as they added seats in the state House and lost just a net of one seat in the state Senate. And they’ve still got to work with Cooper. What does that mean for the next session, Dawn Vaughan reports.

The results came after heavy spending from Democrats in the most competitive North Carolina Senate races, Lucille Sherman reports.

And Lucille had a deep look at how Republican majorities in the statehouse reshaped North Carolina.

• It was a good night for Republicans across the state. Here’s a look at how they did it by Jim Morrill.

• The polls were wrong again. But there were some Republicans who said they saw it coming, report Alex Roarty and Dave Catanese.

• Kate Murphy reports on the big turnout from younger voters in North Carolina.

In the meantime, tune into our stories and tweets and Domecast for more developments.