The elections held after the election

We made it to Friday. Election Day may be long gone, but the news about it hasn’t slowed down just yet.

Among the headlines this week: House Republicans announced who will lead their caucus in the upcoming two-year legislative session.

While there were hardly any surprises — every member in leadership was reelected — knowing who will lead the majority party in either chamber is significant. Party leaders have influence over what legislation is prioritized and, in some cases, how their members vote.

Announced Monday, House Speaker Tim Moore will serve his fourth term leading the caucus.

As the presiding officer, Moore is tasked with maintaining order in the chamber and selecting members to lead committees. And as the House speaker, Moore wields arguably the most power of any state legislator behind Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, who will likely be selected to serve his sixth term presiding over the chamber when Senate Republicans meet Nov. 30.

In case you want to know more about who exactly this powerful North Carolina legislator is, I recommend reading this piece by my colleague Dan Kane, who wrote about how Moore’s work as a private attorney and a taxpayer-funded legislator tends to overlap.

In other big House leadership news, Rep. Darren Jackson, a Democrat from Raleigh, won’t run for reelection as House minority leader, WRAL reported.

Rep. Robert Reives, also of Raleigh, told WRAL’s Travis Fain that he’ll be a candidate to take Jackson’s place. Reives currently serves as the deputy minority leader and has worked closely with Jackson in recent years..

Jackson has held the title of minority leader for the last four years, and the easiest way to explain the influence of a minority leader is this:

More than once throughout the latest legislative session, a bill was brought to a vote in the House that most Democrats either hadn’t had time to research or weren’t sure how to vote on.

When that happened, Jackson would simply hold his arm out and put his thumb up or down, indicating how the rest of his party should vote. It’s safe to say most Democrats went along with him.

Beyond that, the minority leader is the “moral compass” of the party, Gov. Roy Cooper’s senior advisor Morgan Jackson said.

Ultimately, Jackson said, the minority leader serves to unite the party. We’ll know more about who will take on that role when House Democrats meet in December.

Senate Democrats will hold their leadership meeting on Tuesday, just two days before Thanksgiving, but the lawmakers who lead their caucus, including Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, aren’t expected to make any big changes.

When Senate Republicans meet after Thanksgiving, they’ll need to decide who will be the next Senate majority leader, a seat previously held by Sen. Harry Brown of Jacksonville until he retired this year. Republicans remain tight-lipped on who might take his place.

Yes, we’re already talking about the 2022 election. Brian Murphy has the story on who might run for the open North Carolina Senate seat. (Hint: One of the potential candidates’ last name is Trump.)

Before we can move on to 2022, though, North Carolina officials are also still (re)counting ballots cast in the latest election. The outcome will decide the state’s next Supreme Court chief justice.

Incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, who trailed behind Republican Justice Paul Newby by just 406 votes, requested that recount. County elections boards have until Wednesday to finish, Danielle Battaglia reports.

Also from Battaglia, one county election official had to block her mother’s vote because she died before Election Day.

Chiara Vercellone broke down the process for challenging an election result.

Donald Trump officially won North Carolina and so did Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein.

And North Carolina launched a new county alert system to gauge the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports.

— By Lucille Sherman, reporter for The News & Observer.