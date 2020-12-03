Someone you should know: Sen. Kathy Harrington

Sen. Harry Brown, left, Sen. Brent Jackson, center, and Sen. Kathy Harrington confer during the Senate appropriations committee meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh. cseward@newsobserver.com

Good morning. It’s Friday, and as of this week, Republicans and Democrats in both North Carolina legislative chambers have chosen who will lead them for the next two years.

One of those new leaders is a senator who, according to staffers, smokes cigars and rides motorcycles. She’s also the first woman to hold the position of Senate majority leader.

Sen. Kathy Harrington, a Republican from Gastonia, was unanimously elected to replace Sen. Harry Brown, a Republican from Jacksonville. Brown has held the majority leader position since 2011, when Republicans gained a majority in both legislative chambers for the first time in a century.

The only other woman to have led Senate Republicans was Sen. Betsy L. Cochrane, who served as minority leader 25 years ago.

When Harrington officially becomes the majority leader in January, she’ll serve as the second-in-command to Sen. Phil Berger, lead Senate Republicans when Berger can’t and foster dialogue between the House and Senate.

This week, I talked to people in and outside of the legislative building who have worked closely with Harrington.

Caucus members who elect the majority leader usually pick someone “they trust to provide them with counsel, advice and direction,” said Jim Blaine, who served as Berger’s chief of staff from 2011 to 2018 and now works as a political strategist.

Those around Harrington are confident she will do that.

“She’s a motorcycle-riding, cigar-smoking, holy water-sprinkling, devout Catholic, badass woman,” Blaine said.

(When Blaine worked in the General Assembly, Harrington brought Blaine holy water several times and sprinkled it on him once.)

In her 10 years as a state senator, Harrington has been known for work that often takes place behind the scenes — primarily in her role as a budget writer and co-chair of the Senate appropriations committee.

“She’s not a chest thumper,” said lobbyist Susan Vick. “She doesn’t go about things in a loud way. She goes about them in a deliberate, confident, quiet way.”

Harrington also has sponsored or worked on several pieces of transportation-related legislation.

“Senator Harrington will make a strong majority leader for the Senate caucus,” said Dylan Watts, political director for the North Carolina Republican Senate Caucus, in a text message to me Thursday night. “She is one of the hardest working people I have ever known, and has been one of the most important members of the team that has transformed North Carolina over the last decade.”

In other legislative leadership news, Rep. Robert Reives, a lawyer and former assistant district attorney from Goldston in Chatham County, was elected as the House Democratic minority leader.

Reives’s election means both House and Senate Democrats will be led by Black men. (Sen. Dan Blue, of Raleigh, was re-elected as Senate minority leader just before Thanksgiving.)

Berger, a Republican from Eden, and House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican from Kings Mountain, will both continue to lead their respective chambers.

More from the team

The race for North Carolina’s Supreme Court chief justice isn’t over just yet. Justice Paul Newby had more votes following a statewide recount that ended Wednesday night, but incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is demanding another recount. More on that from Danielle Battaglia.

Also on Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruled Republican legislators didn’t pass a voter ID law in 2018 with racist intent. Will Doran breaks down what the future of voter ID law could hold for North Carolinians.

An audit of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s use of coronavirus relief funds found the agency spent money without creating ways to measure program results, track student improvement or detect misuse of funding, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports.

And there’s more news on the 2022 election: U.S. Rep. Mark Walker said he would run for U.S. Senate, Brian Murphy reports.

Thanks for reading. Until next week’s newsletter, tune into our stories, Instagram and tweets for more developments in North Carolina politics. We’re taking a break from Domecast until after the holidays.

— By Lucille Sherman, reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at lsherman@newsobserver.com.