Someone you should know: Rep. Destin Hall

Rep. Destin Hall

Happy Friday. I'm proud of us for making it through another week. This is our last newsletter of 2020, so before we get started, I have a request.

Now, back to our theme of legislative leadership.

Now, back to our theme of legislative leadership. Next up on the list of people you might want to know: Rep. Destin Hall, a Republican from Lenoir. He serves the same district he grew up in.

House Speaker Tim Moore tapped Hall to lead the House Rules Committee after Rep. David Lewis resigned suddenly after being charged with federal financial crimes in August. (Lewis had filed to run for reelection in 2020 but had announced in July he planned to retire instead — a move that surprised many in North Carolina politics.)

“To have him name me as Rules chair was a huge honor,” Hall said. “It’s obviously a job that’s quite a bit of work.”

A few weeks ago, I wrote that majority leaders are the second-in-command to the House speaker or Senate leader.

Some politicos, however, argue that the Rules chairman is even more powerful than the majority leader. That’s what made Lewis’s sudden retirement (and then resignation) a shock, and that’s why you might want to get to know the man who will take his place.

“The Rules chairman is in charge of all the hopes and dreams of members of the General Assembly,” said the House majority leader, Rep. John Bell.

Hall, 33, is an attorney who was elected in 2016. He beat a Republican incumbent in the primary that year and has quickly climbed the ranks in the House since then.

If Hall isn’t the youngest House Rules Committee chair ever, he’s certainly the youngest in recent memory. And he’ll be the first millennial to lead the committee.

As Rules chair, Hall is tasked with controlling the flow of legislation, since every bill must pass through his committee before hitting the House floor, and he’ll be instrumental in the redrawing of congressional and state legislative districts that will take place this year.

In the latest session, Hall co-chaired the redistricting committee, giving him a taste of what’s to come. And he’s carried some more high-profile bills in the last two years, including a bipartisan election bill that made it easier to vote in light of the pandemic and a bill that would have mandated North Carolina sheriffs honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests (Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed the latter).

“He has excelled in the General Assembly,” Bell said. “He is great at floor debate. He is always prepared when he brings in bills and runs legislation, so he is a great fit to the Rules office.”

In preparation for the session ahead, Hall and Rep. Robert Reives, the House minority leader, are communicating often. Their new roles will require they work closely together for at least the next two years.

“He’s incredibly deferential without losing himself when he defers to the speaker,” Reives, a Democrat from Goldston, said. “And he’s very forthright. He’s very straightforward about ‘This is what I expect, these are the things that I know, these are the things that I think, these are the things that I hope for.’”

President-elect Joe Biden tapped a North Carolinian to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Michael Regan has served as secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality the past four years, Brian Murphy and Michael Wilner report.

Cooper pardoned four men Thursday, Will Doran and Michael Gordon report. It’s the first time the governor has made any pardons in his tenure.

Senate leader Phil Berger recently threw a Christmas party for his staff, but someone who attended was likely positive for the coronavirus at the time of the party, Will Doran reports. Some attendees are now quarantining.

A Republican congressional candidate said her election loss was due to Dominion voting machine fraud. But her district didn’t use Dominion voting machines, Helen Mamo reports.

North Carolina electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump Monday, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports.

The task force Cooper created over the summer released its first report Monday. It made 125 recommendations to address laws and policies in criminal justice, Will Doran and Virginia Bridges report.

And finally: the North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice race is over. Incumbent Cheri Beasley conceded to Justice Paul Newby over the weekend, Danielle Battaglia and Charlie Innis report.

Thanks for reading.

Until then, tune into our stories, Instagram and tweets for more developments in North Carolina politics. Domecast will return after the holidays.

