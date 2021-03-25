Under the Dome: The providers who shouldn’t have been providing

Under the Dome Newsletter

Happy Friday. Today, we’re revisiting some less-new (but still important) news.

You might have seen a handful of stories my colleagues Will Doran and Dan Kane wrote about a report State Auditor Beth Wood released in February.

Here’s what it found:

Seven years earlier, Wood found many of the same problems within the state’s Medicaid system. An audit in 2014 revealed that DHHS didn’t provide much justification for allowing some health care providers to continue seeing Medicaid patients. So in 2019, Wood’s office checked back in to see if the system had weeded out bad actors. That wasn’t the case.

How did this happen? A state employee wasn’t checking. After the 2014 audit, the state set up a system meant to notify the department each time a provider was terminated or suspended. No notifications ever arrived, and the employee assumed no providers had been disciplined, the audit said.

Here’s why it matters: Some of the state’s most vulnerable continued to be cared for by providers who were not qualified to practice. And Wood’s office only investigated a small sample of providers. Wood’s might find more problems if auditors investigated a larger sample.

