What you need to know about Sports Pass, The News & Observer’s sports-only digital subscription

The News & Observer has launched Sports Pass, a sports-only digital subscription for those of you who want to stay up to date on everything in the Raleigh-Durham sports scene. For $30 a year you will have unlimited digital access to all of our sports coverage.
And with football season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity.
You’ll get columns from Luke DeCock, who’ll have the last word, whether on ACC basketball or Hurricanes hockey.
You’ll get Joe Giglio’s insights into N.C. State, which is ready to roll in both football and basketball under coaches Dave Doeren and Kevin Keatts.
You’ll get Steve Wiseman’s deep knowledge about Duke, which will try for another bowl appearance under David Cutcliffe while Mike Krzyzewski gets ready to unveil his latest team of college basketball all-stars.
You’ll get Jonathan Alexander’s coverage of North Carolina, trying for a bounce-back football season under Larry Fedora and another Roy Williams run to basketball’s Final Four.
You’ll get Chip Alexander’s coverage of the Hurricanes as they start over with a new owner and try to make it back to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
You’ll get in-depth sports investigations from Andrew Carter as well as all of our high school sports coverage.
And you’ll get the Charlotte Observer’s top-notch coverage of the Panthers and the Charlotte Hornets.
So how do you sign up? Simply click here to begin.
Comments