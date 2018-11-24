Canes killers getting job done shorthanded

Hours before the Carolina Hurricanes faced the Florida Panthers on Friday, before his hat trick fueled a 4-1 victory, Jordan Martinook was talking about a hockey chore: penalty killing.
Told the Canes had killed off 20 of 22 in their past eight games, Martinook quickly turned and rapped a knuckle against the wood frame by his locker stall.
Martinook was aware the Panthers had scored power-play goals in their past 10 games and 12 of their last 13 before Friday’s game.
“They’re humming along pretty good and it will be a good test for us,” Martinook said after the morning skate at PNC Arena.
The Canes passed that test easily against the Panthers, killing off a Jordan Staal slashing penalty in the second period.
Truth is, and Martinook well knows it, a successful penalty kill is more reliant on hard work, the right kind of aggressiveness and having four players in sync than on good luck.
Not that a little luck doesn’t help. Earlier in the season, the Canes believe the bounces often were going against them in penalty killing.
“To be honest, we haven’t really changed much,” defenseman Calvin de Haan said. “We’re just getting some breaks. When you’re down a man you need a break once in a while. You need someone to hit a post or miss a pass.
“Our forecheck on the penalty kill has been really good lately. Other than that we haven’t really changed very much. I don’t know if we’re getting luckier or we’re getting sticks on pucks in the zone and stuff, but our mentality has always been the same and technically we haven’t really changed much.”
In a 5-2 win Wednesday over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canes killed off two penalties, both in the second period, against a team that was sixth in the NHL on the power play. One penalty-kill unit had Staal and forward Brock McGinn with de Haan and defenseman Justin Faulk, and a second unit had Martinook and forward Warren Foegele with defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Jaccob Slavin.
Forwards Lucas Wallmark and Sebastian Aho also have received some shorthanded minutes, as they did again Friday.
“We’re getting some timely saves, a couple of good bounces and we’re being more aggressive,” Martinook said. “I think early on I was new to the system and ‘Foegs’ was new. It was getting used to it again and being comfortable with it.”
Martinook came to the Canes in a May trade with the Arizona Coyotes and Foegele is in his rookie season with Carolina. De Haan was signed as a free agent in the offseason.
“Penalty kill is all about repetition and getting your feel for it,” Martinook said. “And then when you have a partner, reading off him. That takes time. Early in the year I thought we were doing a decent job but getting a tough bounce here or there, but the last few games we’re showing we can be a good penalty kill. Everybody is on the same page.
“When we were getting some of those tough bounces early in the year, you’d go out and kind of get that ‘oh, here we go again’ feeing. Once you get confident it’s like a steam engine, going and going and going. The confidence is definitely there and we have to keep it up.”
The Canes at one point were last in the league in penalty killing, allowing power-play scores in 10 of 11 games in one stretch. Carolina killed off all four penalties in the Nov. 3 game against the Vegas Golden Knights, albeit in a 3-0 loss, and have been efficient since, going into Friday’s game tied for 26th at 74.6 percent.
“I think we’re just taking pride in it,” McGinn said. “We’re reading off each other well. If one person goes, then everybody is behind him. If one goes, we all go.
“It’s something we’ve really been working on. We didn’t change anything. We’re just being more aggressive and not giving them the time and space they want.”
The Canes, second in the NHL in fewest penalty minutes per game, have created their share of shorthanded scoring chances. The down side: they have just one shorthanded goal, by Martinook in a 3-1 road win over Detroit on Oct. 22. And that was a late empty-netter.
“You’ve just got to stick with it,” Martinook said. “As long as we’re getting the chances. ... As much as you want to score shorthanded, you don’t want to give them a goal.”
