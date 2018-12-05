Nostalgia tour a hit. NC State slams Western Carolina in return to Reynolds Coliseum

N.C. State returned to Reynolds Coliseum on Wednesday.
Jim Valvano’s name was officially added to the title of the historic building. Coach Kevin Keatts looked good in all red and his Wolfpack team looked even better.
In all, the energetic crowd got what they came for: a shot of nostalgia and a win. Devon Daniels scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack to a 100-67 victory over Western Carolina.
Daniels was N.C. State’s best player but the real star of the show was the Old Barn. Dressed up, after a $35 million makeover in 2016, it still has the same spirit.
The cigarette smoke is gone, the lights are brighter and a good chunk of the red wooden seats (the building holds 5,500 for basketball now, down from 12,400 in its heyday) are gone but it’s still, to many N.C. State fans, the true home of the basketball program. The men’s team left in 1999 for the off-campus arena next to Carter-Finley Stadium but this is where the ACC was born.
This is where N.C. State’s best teams played. Valvano’s 1983 team took home the school’s second national title and gave life to the concept of March Madness.
Twenty-eight years after Valvano’s last win here, and 25 after his death, he was honored. It’s now James T. Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum (and don’t forget Kay Yow Court). N.C. State has covered a lot of historic bases.
The present isn’t looking pretty good, too, for Keatts. His second team has an 8-1 record with a visit from Auburn on the horizon (Dec. 19) and ACC play soon after that.
N.C. State will need more of what it got from Daniels, a Utah transfer who has been slow out of the gate. Daniels had 12 total points in two important games last week — a close loss to Wisconsin and a 15-point win over Vanderbilt.
Daniels had seven points in the first 6 minutes and 16 in the first half. With some early-game jitters, N.C. State started relatively slow. Daniels’ mid-range game was enough to carry them through the lulls.
His 3-pointer at 5:21 in the first half gave N.C. State a 40-28 advantage. It was 45-33 by the half.
N.C. State’s defense took over from there holding the Catamounts (2-8) to eight points in the first eight and a half minutes of the second half.
By the time Markell Johnson dunked at 10:09 in the second half, N.C. State’s lead ballooned to 75-43.
Freshman wing Jericole Hellems added 16 points and freshman guard Blake Harris had 15 for the Wolfpack.
