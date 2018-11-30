Zykov claimed by Oilers; Darling clears waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes have parted ways with forward Valentin Zykov, who was claimed on NHL waivers Friday by the Edmonton Oilers.
Goalie Scott Darling, who was placed on waivers along with Zykov on Thursday, cleared and was assigned Friday to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.
The Canes signed Zykov to a two-year, one-way contract in June, hoping the 6-foot, 220-pound Russian winger would help bolster the power play and improve the team’s scoring. Zykov had 33 goals in 63 games for the Checkers last season, leading the AHL.
Zykov, 23, was on the Canes’ opening-night roster this season and played in 13 of the first 15 games, without a goal. His last lineup appearance was Nov. 6 in the road game against the St. Louis Blues.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In 10 games with the Canes last season, Zykov had three goals and four assists.
Acquired by Carolina in the Feb. 28, 2016 trade that sent Kris Versteeg to the Los Angeles Kings, Zykov scored in his NHL debut and then was injured in his second game.
Zykov, a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, was a second-round pick, 37th overall, by the Kings in the 2013 NHL Draft.
Comments