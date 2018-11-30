Ducks rally, beat Canes in overtime on Getzlaf score

The Carolina Hurricanes let one get away Friday, a stinger of a loss.
The Anaheim Ducks tied the score late in regulation, then won 2-1 on Ryan Getzlaf’s breakaway score at 1:15 of overtime at PNC Arena.
Andrei Svechnikov’s first-period goal had staked the Canes to a 1-0 lead and it stayed that way into the third period of a physical, hard-fought game on “Hockey Fights Cancer” night.
It was goalie Curtis McElhinney in the Canes net and John Gibson for the Ducks, both making high-quality saves.
The Ducks tied it with 3:50 left in regulation. The puck was knocked in the air to McElhinney’s left, and both Pontus Aberg and Adam Henrique took whacks at it, the puck going off McElhinney’s shoulder and into the net -- Aberg credited with the goal.
The Canes (12-9-4) were without their most physical player, forward Micheal Ferland, who leads the team in goals (11) and hits (81). Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said before the game that Ferland had been diagnosed with a concussion and will be sidelined indefinitely.
But Svechnikov played with an edge. So did Brock McGinn, Jordan Staal and others as the Ducks attempted to used their size to slow down and wear down the Canes.
Svechnikov’s goal, his sixth of his rookie season, held up into the third period as McElhinney passed every test. Not that McElhinney got a lot of work in the first two periods. Anaheim, last in the league in shots per game, was limited to six in the first period and eight in the second.
Gibson also made his share of goal-saving stops. Before Svechnikov’s score, Gibson stymied back-to-back shorthanded chances by Warren Foegele and Jordan Martinook, then used his right pad to stop a breakaway by Dougie Hamilton.
But Svechnikov, off the rush, unleased a shot through bodies that Gibson couldn’t track with 1:03 left in the period.
Hamilton and Sebastian Aho, playing the win on Staal’s line, earned assists on the goal and defenseman Jaccob Slavin had a key play to begin the scoring sequence, tipping the puck away from Pontus Aberg in the defensive zone after Aberg got past Hamilton.
McElhinney had some key saves midway through the second, first on Ryan Kesler, then Andrew Cogliano in the slot. He also had help in front of him, as defenseman Justin Faulk knocked the puck away from a driving Aberg, then later blocked an Aberg shot from the low slot.
Gibson kept it a 1-0 game four minutes into the third, denying Phil Di Giuseppe on a forehand-to-backhand attempt.
This was a game more about tight-checking and gritty play, in the corners and especially in front of the net. The Canes’ McGinn took a big hit from Getzlaf but also got in a few of his own.
In the third, Staal stepped into Rickard Rakell as Rakell tried to carry the puck up ice -- a huge collision that had Rakell and Staal going face to face, although no punches were thrown.
