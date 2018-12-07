Canes recall goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.
In another personnel move, the Canes placed forward Micheal Ferland on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27. Ferland has missed the past three games as he recovers from a concussion.
Nedeljkovic, who leads the AHL in wins this season with 12, was needed after goalie Curtis McElhinney left practice early Thursday. McElhinney’s status in not known.
Nedeljkovic, 22, has a 12-4-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and .890 save percentage this season.
Goaltender Scott Darling has been reassigned to the Checkers but the Canes called up Nedeljkovic to back up Petr Mrazek in the final game of a three-game road trip.
