Canes recall goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from Checkers

By Chip Alexander

December 07, 2018 11:15 AM

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

In another personnel move, the Canes placed forward Micheal Ferland on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27. Ferland has missed the past three games as he recovers from a concussion.

Nedeljkovic, who leads the AHL in wins this season with 12, was needed after goalie Curtis McElhinney left practice early Thursday. McElhinney’s status in not known.

Nedeljkovic, 22, has a 12-4-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and .890 save percentage this season.

Goaltender Scott Darling has been reassigned to the Checkers but the Canes called up Nedeljkovic to back up Petr Mrazek in the final game of a three-game road trip.

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

