Darling, Bishop, Kuokkanen reassigned to Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday reassigned goaltender Scott Darling and forwards Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
Darling, 29, has a 2-4-2 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in eight games with the Canes this season. He has a 3-1-0 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in five AHL games this season with the Checkers.
Darling was recalled by the Canes this past week from the Checkers and the starter in the 6-5 shootout loss Friday to the Washington Capitals.
Bishop, 22, has a goal and assist in 15 games with the Hurricanes this season, and had six hits Sunday in the 3-0 win over Arizona.
Kuokkanen, 20, skated in three games with the Hurricanes after being recalled on Dec. 12.
Canes center Jordan Staal and forward Micheal Ferland have been sidelined with concussions. Both skated Friday after the Caps held their morning skate at PNC Arena.
Staal was placed on injured reserve Dec. 12, retroactive to Dec. 5.
