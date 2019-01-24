Pack’s Johnson to miss Louisville game

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said Tuesday he wasn’t sure when injured point guard Markell Johnson would be able to play again for the Pack.
It won’t be Thursday against Louisville.
The junior from Cleveland will miss his third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Keatts said Tuesday that Johnson might be good to go Thursday or that it could be “three or four weeks” before he returning, saying then that Johnson was not participating in any practice drills that involved contact.
Johnson is traveling with the team and went through some five-on-five work for the first time at the Thursday morning shootaround at KFC Yum! Center, NCSU spokesman Craig Hammel said.
Johnson suffered the back injury in the Jan. 12 home game against Pittsburgh, falling hard as he attempted to block a shot by Pitt’s Jared Wilson-Frame and flipped over Wilson-Frame’s back. Keatts said Tuesday that Johnson was “really, really sore” and that it would take more time to recover from the fall.
Johnson was not with the Pack in its road loss to Wake Forest on Jan. 15, but did make the trip to Notre Dame as the Wolfpack won 77-73.
