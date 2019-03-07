Sports

Shaw star declares for NBA draft

March 07, 2019 05:12 PM

Shaw junior Amir Hinton, the leading scorer in all of Division II and the CIAA player of the year, on Thursday announced his intention to leave Shaw early and declare for the NBA draft.

Hinton, a native of Philadelphia who averaged 29.4 points per game for the Bears, would be the first Division II player drafted since 2005.

Shaw (17-13) lost last weekend to Virginia State in the CIAA championship game in Charlotte. The last Shaw player drafted was Ronald “Flip” Murray, taken in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2002. Murray played 487 games in the NBA.

