Who’s going to win every ACC tournament game? Trust these picks at your own risk

My preseason ACC picks were so mediocre, I’m back for more punishment.
One guess at how all 14 games of the ACC tournament in Charlotte will turn out this week:
First round
No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest
You don’t “run with Roy” and you don’t “mess with Danny on a Tuesday.” Danny Manning and the Demon Deacons are 5-3 on Tuesday this season and 6-16 the rest of the week. Two of the Tuesday losses were to Duke, including the one at the buzzer at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5, and the other was at Virginia. Pick: Wake Forest
No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame
Georgia Tech got a gift from the NCAA in James Banks’ eligibility. The GT giant will neutralize John Mooney, Notre Dame’s best player, and the Jackets will put a merciful end to Notre Dame’s disappointing season. Pick: Georgia Tech
No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh
There’s an argument to be made that Duke missed Jeff Capel this season. Capel has certainly helped boost the Panthers’ program, albeit only by three wins in ACC play. Boston College’s Ky Bowman deserves better but this is his fate. Pick: Pitt
Second round
No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Clemson
Maybe the most meaningful game of the tournament with the Wolfpack and Tigers both on the NCAA bubble. Best not to overthink this one. Clemson big Elijah Thomas is a problem for N.C. State. If he can stay out of foul trouble, the Tigers will win. If the Wolfpack can hit its 3s, it will win. Pick: Clemson
No. 13 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech
Hokies coach Buzz Williams has done outstanding work without two expected rotation players (Chris Clarke and Landers Nolley) for the whole season and his best player (injured guard Justin Robinson) since Feb. 2. It’s not Tuesday and it might turn out to be Manning’s last game for the Deacs. Pick: Virginia Tech
No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville
Another coach who did the most with a short hand, Chris Mack is off to an outstanding start with Louisville. This tournament hasn’t been kind to the Cards but Mack is an old ACC soul and he’ll lead the Cards to their second ACC tournament win in five years. Pick: Louisville
No. 14 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Syracuse
Syracuse does not like the ACC tournament in Brooklyn (1-2) or Greensboro (0-1) or Washington (0-1). Syracuse does not like the ACC tournament anywhere. Maybe Charlotte will be better? Can’t be much worse. Pick: Syracuse
Quarterfinals
No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 1 Virginia
The potential is there for Virginia to be spooked by its first trip back to the Spectrum Center since the epic UMBC loss in the NCAA tournament last March. The first 20 minutes of this game could even be scary but the Wahoos will double Thomas and make someone else on Clemson beat them. That’s unlikely. Pick: Virginia
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Florida State
These two just played in Tallahassee, Fla. with the Seminoles winning in overtime (73-64). This is not a great matchup, size-wise, for the Hokies but they have the potential to win a game on shooting alone. Pick: Virginia Tech
No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 UNC
Sometimes, not often, losing is good. UNC got smacked by Louisville on Jan. 12 and it has won 14 of 15 games since. Louisville definitely has the size to exploit UNC’s (only) weakness but when Roy Williams sees red, he almost always wins. Pick: UNC
No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Duke
The “real rivalry” continues with Round 3. Zion Williamson had 35 points in a home loss to the Orange in January and then missed Duke’s win at the Carrier Dome last month. His return, after missing to what amounts to six games, will be all anyone talks about. There’s a reason. Pick: Duke
Semifinals
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Virginia
With Robinson, the Hokies probably would have won the rematch in Blacksburg, Va. on Feb. 18. Without him, they’re one shooter short of a picnic. Pick: Virginia
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 UNC
Here’s a classic “careful what you wish for” setup. Duke, rightfully, would like to see what happens against the Tar Heels with its best player on the court. But the Tar Heels have been the better team the first two times, even with a talent disadvantage. Zion won’t change that equation in a charged environment, which might turn out to be better than the Final Four, but the result won’t change, either. Pick: UNC
Championship
No. 2 UNC vs. No. 1 Virginia
This isn’t the tournament Virginia prefers to win but it’s the one the Wahoos will. Again. Guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome made clutch shots down the stretch in Chapel Hill to win that game on Feb. 11 and they’ll deliver again. Tony Bennett brings home UVa’s second straight ACC title and third in six years. Pick: Virginia
