Sports

Who’s going to win every ACC tournament game? Trust these picks at your own risk

By Joe Giglio

March 12, 2019 08:22 AM

UNC’s Roy Williams on playing for NCAA seeds: ‘We’re just trying to frickin’ beat Duke’

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams reacts to a question about the importance of beating Duke in regards to NCAA Tournament seeding.
By
Up Next
UNC basketball coach Roy Williams reacts to a question about the importance of beating Duke in regards to NCAA Tournament seeding.
By

My preseason ACC picks were so mediocre, I’m back for more punishment.

One guess at how all 14 games of the ACC tournament in Charlotte will turn out this week:

First round

No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest

STATEWAKE07-022419-EDH.jpg
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning talks with his team, including from left, Brandon Childress (0), Torry Johnson (4), Isaiah Mucius (1) and Sharone Wright Jr. (2) during the second half of N.C. State’s 94-74 victory over Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

You don’t “run with Roy” and you don’t “mess with Danny on a Tuesday.” Danny Manning and the Demon Deacons are 5-3 on Tuesday this season and 6-16 the rest of the week. Two of the Tuesday losses were to Duke, including the one at the buzzer at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5, and the other was at Virginia. Pick: Wake Forest

No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

Georgia Tech got a gift from the NCAA in James Banks’ eligibility. The GT giant will neutralize John Mooney, Notre Dame’s best player, and the Jackets will put a merciful end to Notre Dame’s disappointing season. Pick: Georgia Tech

No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh

There’s an argument to be made that Duke missed Jeff Capel this season. Capel has certainly helped boost the Panthers’ program, albeit only by three wins in ACC play. Boston College’s Ky Bowman deserves better but this is his fate. Pick: Pitt

Second round

No. 8 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Clemson

The NC State Wolfpack men's basketball team practiced at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC Monday, March 11, 2019, before the start of the 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament.

By

Maybe the most meaningful game of the tournament with the Wolfpack and Tigers both on the NCAA bubble. Best not to overthink this one. Clemson big Elijah Thomas is a problem for N.C. State. If he can stay out of foul trouble, the Tigers will win. If the Wolfpack can hit its 3s, it will win. Pick: Clemson

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech

Hokies coach Buzz Williams has done outstanding work without two expected rotation players (Chris Clarke and Landers Nolley) for the whole season and his best player (injured guard Justin Robinson) since Feb. 2. It’s not Tuesday and it might turn out to be Manning’s last game for the Deacs. Pick: Virginia Tech

No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville

Another coach who did the most with a short hand, Chris Mack is off to an outstanding start with Louisville. This tournament hasn’t been kind to the Cards but Mack is an old ACC soul and he’ll lead the Cards to their second ACC tournament win in five years. Pick: Louisville

No. 14 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Syracuse

Syracuse does not like the ACC tournament in Brooklyn (1-2) or Greensboro (0-1) or Washington (0-1). Syracuse does not like the ACC tournament anywhere. Maybe Charlotte will be better? Can’t be much worse. Pick: Syracuse

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 1 Virginia

The potential is there for Virginia to be spooked by its first trip back to the Spectrum Center since the epic UMBC loss in the NCAA tournament last March. The first 20 minutes of this game could even be scary but the Wahoos will double Thomas and make someone else on Clemson beat them. That’s unlikely. Pick: Virginia

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 4 Florida State

These two just played in Tallahassee, Fla. with the Seminoles winning in overtime (73-64). This is not a great matchup, size-wise, for the Hokies but they have the potential to win a game on shooting alone. Pick: Virginia Tech

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 2 UNC

Sometimes, not often, losing is good. UNC got smacked by Louisville on Jan. 12 and it has won 14 of 15 games since. Louisville definitely has the size to exploit UNC’s (only) weakness but when Roy Williams sees red, he almost always wins. Pick: UNC

No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Duke

DukeSyracuseBasketball (11).JPG
Duke’s Zion Williamson, left, and teammates on the bench cheer a Duke basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Duke won 75-65.
Nick Lisi AP

The “real rivalry” continues with Round 3. Zion Williamson had 35 points in a home loss to the Orange in January and then missed Duke’s win at the Carrier Dome last month. His return, after missing to what amounts to six games, will be all anyone talks about. There’s a reason. Pick: Duke

Semifinals

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Virginia

With Robinson, the Hokies probably would have won the rematch in Blacksburg, Va. on Feb. 18. Without him, they’re one shooter short of a picnic. Pick: Virginia

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 UNC

The UNC Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils battle in the regular season finale in Chapel Hill, NC Saturday night, March 9, 2019.

By

Here’s a classic “careful what you wish for” setup. Duke, rightfully, would like to see what happens against the Tar Heels with its best player on the court. But the Tar Heels have been the better team the first two times, even with a talent disadvantage. Zion won’t change that equation in a charged environment, which might turn out to be better than the Final Four, but the result won’t change, either. Pick: UNC

North Carolina players cut down the net after the Tar Heels defeated Duke at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. The win gave the Tar Heels a share of the ACC regular season championship.

By

Championship

No. 2 UNC vs. No. 1 Virginia

This isn’t the tournament Virginia prefers to win but it’s the one the Wahoos will. Again. Guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome made clutch shots down the stretch in Chapel Hill to win that game on Feb. 11 and they’ll deliver again. Tony Bennett brings home UVa’s second straight ACC title and third in six years. Pick: Virginia

Roy Williams addresses the media following the Tar Heels' loss to Virginia on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

By

  Comments  