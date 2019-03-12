Sports

Canes’ Calvin de Haan expected to recover from eye injury

By Chip Alexander

March 12, 2019 03:22 PM

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan, who sustained an injury to his right eye in Monday’s road game at Colorado, is expected to recover, general manager Don Waddell said Tuesday.

Waddell, in a statement, said de Haan was treated and released from a Denver hospital and made the flight back to Raleigh with the team.

“At this point, his eye is responding as we would hope,” Waddell said. “We are optimistic that he will make a normal recovery without restrictions to his ability to play hockey in the near future.”

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan skates off the ice after being injured in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Denver. Carolina won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski AP

De Haan was injured in the third period of the Canes’ 3-0 victory over the Avalanche when the Avs’ Alexander Kerfott’s stick blade caught de Haan under the helmet visor. De Haan left the game and did not return.

De Haan, who has played in 67 games in his first season with the Canes, is expected to replaced by defenseman Haydn Fleury, who has played with the Canes and Charlotte Chekcers (AHL) this season.

Earlier this season, de Haan took a stick under his helmet shield from William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, just missing his left eye and causing a gash under the eyebrow that took six stitches to close.

Chip Alexander

