The drought is over: Canes clinch

A bunch of jerks are going to the playoffs.

Ending the longest postseason drought in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes secured their place in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena.

To clinch a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Canes needed a win Thursday and the Montreal Canadiens losing in Washington to the Capitals. The Canes won. The Canadiens lost 2-1. It was time for the Canes and their fans, at last, to party like it’s 2009.

The Storm Surge, the post-game celebration after home wins this season that caused hockey commentator Don Cherry to label the Canes a “bunch of jerks,” gave a memorable night a scintillating finish. A simple stick wave to the fans. That’s all. There’s more hockey to play.

The last time the Canes were in the playoffs, Rod Brind’Amour was on the bench, a player deep into his career. He now has the Canes back in the playoffs in his first year as an NHL head coach.

Warren Foegele scored on a breakaway in the first period and Justin Faulk on a power play early in the second for the Canes. With goalie Petr Mrazek so steady in net, turning back every threat, the minutes began to run off and the noise level rise.

When Nino Niederreiter scored wirth 3:25 left in regulation, it was mayhem at PNC Arena. The Canes (45-29-7) led 3-1.

The playoff brackets have yet to be set. But the Canes are going after one final regular season game Saturday at Philadelphia.

There was early tension Thursday when Devils captain Andy Greene scored on a shot from the point for a 1-0 lead.

But the arena rumbled later in the period. Taking a stretch pass from defenseman Dougie Hamilton at the New Jersey blue line, Foegele beat goalie Cory Schneider with a five-hole shot on the breakaway.

The cheers were even louder early in the second when Faulk scored. Greene was called for tripping as the first period ended and Faulk scored his 10th of the season with a power-play blast from the point.

Mrazek was tested, making a super stop on a shot by Nico Hischier in the second to keep the lead. The Canes’ penalty killers were tested, killing off two penalties in the second and another early in the third.

The Canes were last in the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2009, when they won exciting 7-game series against New Jersey and Boston before being swept in the Eastern Conference finals by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canes clinched a playoff spot that season, three years after winning the Stanley Cup, in an overtime game against the Penguins. The overtime goal came from defenseman Anton Babchuk, who was to became the answer to a trivia question -- who scored the last goal to clinch a playoff spot for Carolina?

Then, the drought.

In 2011, the Canes went into the final game of the regular season against Tampa Bay in a win-and-you’re-in playoff situation. Playing at home, the Canes could not handle the must-win pressure, being smacked 6-2 by the Lightning.

Coaches changed, from Paul Maurice to Kirk Muller to Bill Peters to Rod Brind’Amour this season. Players changed. Management changed.

In January 2018, Tom Dundon became the new team majority owner, buying 61 percent of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos. More changes came. The team underwent a makeover and use some draft lottery luck to win the No. 2 overall pick and select Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov.

After a 2-0 loss Dec. 29 at New Jersey, the Canes were 15-17-5. But a 3-1 win over the Flyers on New Year’s Eve sent the Canes into the new year on a celebratory note, beginning a five-game winning streak.

Again, the team changed. The Canes were able to trade for Niederreiter, a one-for-one deal with the Minnesota Wild for center Victor Rask. A scoring infusion from the Swiss-born winger was an immediate boost.

With the Canes getting quality starts from their two goalies, Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney, the Canes surged. Center Sebastian Aho became a 30-goal scorer. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a career-high 18 goals.

Brind’Amour kept pushing, prodding, demanding, being tough but fair. Justin Williams, at 37, has been the quintessential team captain, saying the right things off the ice but also playing well on it.