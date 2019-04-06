Canes to open playoffs against Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen, right, skates with the puck as Philadelphia Flyers’ Ryan Hartman, left, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes have a playoff opponent: the Washington Capitals.

The Canes closed out the regular season Saturday with a 4-3 road victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, and with 99 points will finish in the first wild-card playoff position in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

The first two games will be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, then Games 3 and 4 at PNC Arena -- the first playoff games in Raleigh since the Canes lost in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The NHL will announce the playoff schedule Sunday at 10 a.m. on the NHL Network and a simulcast streamed on NHL.com.

The Canes (46-29-7) needed a victory over the Flyers to hold on to the first wild-card playoff spot with the Columbus Blue Jackets (98 points) easily beating the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The Blue Jackets’ road win Friday over the New York Rangers eliminated the Montreal Canadiens.

The Caps (48-26-8) aren’t a team on a mission this season after winning the 2018 Stanley Cup, ending that franchise quest and years of frustration. But they are the Metropolitan Division champions.

The Canes lost all four games (0-3-1) against the Caps this season, playing two games in December and two in March.

Scott Darling was the goaltender of record in the first game, a 6-5 shootout loss at PNC Arena. The Canes got power-play goals from Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams, and a shorthanded goal from Aho, but lost. The Caps won the second game 3-1 in Washington.

More recently, the Caps won 4-1 on March 26 in Washington, then 3-2 two days later in Raleigh in a game in which the Canes played well, Nino Niederreiter and Warren Foegele scoring for Carolina.

The Canes could have finished third in the Metro had the Penguins lost in regulation Saturday to the Rangers. The Pens, who lost 4-3 in overtime, finished with 100 points and will open the playoffs against the New York Islanders.

As the second wild card, the Blue Jackets must open against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Consider that the Lightning, after beating the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday, finished with 128 points and a 103-goal differential for the season. Tampa Bay was 32-7-2 at home and 30-9-2 on the road in easily claiming the Presidents’ Trophy for most points in the season.