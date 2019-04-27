Staal scoring big goals for Canes. Brind’Amour says: ‘Look out’

Brind’Amour on Staal and the overtime win: ‘He’s a complete player, a coach’s dream really’ Rod Brind'Amour addresses the media following the Hurricanes' overtime win over the Islanders in game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rod Brind'Amour addresses the media following the Hurricanes' overtime win over the Islanders in game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Jordan Staal is the strong, silent, dependable type of player that coaches appreciate and teammates admire.

The Carolina Hurricanes center isn’t into fanfare or hyped-up acclaim. He’s strictly low maintenance. Put him in the lineup every game, line him other against the other team’s best forwards, give him his minutes and watch the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder work.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) celebrates with Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Nino Niederreiter (21) as they celebrate their 1-0 overtime victory over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the second round Stanley Cup series on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

But Canes captain Justin Williams says he has noticed a difference in Staal this season, and especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs. And, no, it’s not just that Staal is scoring big goals -- the biggest Friday in overtime to beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 1 of their second-round Eastern Conference series at Barclays Center.

“You can make a case for Jordan for MVP of this team,” Williams said. “He just does everything for us and you just don’t doubt that he’s going to get it done, ever. He’s such an integral part of this team, it’s silly.

“He’s getting a little bit more vocal, which I’m loving to see but he is more of a quiet leader. I think we’ve got a pretty good leadership group and he’s a huge part of that.”

Staal won’t be the kind to stand up to give impassioned locker-room speeches during games. That’s not his style. Even when he was being chirped by forward Jordan Martinook on a Canes vlog after Friday’s game -- “We’ve got the OT hero right beside me,” Martinook said -- Staal just reacted with a smile and a thumbs-up, letting Martinook do all the talking.

So why a little more vocal?

“I don’t know,” Staal said. “I don’t know that there’s any more reason for it. I think the guys are a little more confident with seeing me as a leader and believing what I’m saying and how to play.

“I guess I’ve been in the playoffs before. I know how it works. It’s a grind. It’s investing every game, all that stuff.”

Few players invest more than Staal. He always has the physical presence. When he wants to separate an opposing player from the puck, there’s usually a separation. If there’s a big faceoff, especially in the defensive zone, he usually takes it and often wins it.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has said that Staal is an underrated player offensively, that he’s the kind who seems to get few breaks around the net. The effort is there, just not the reward, as coaches like to say.

But with the Canes trailing the Washington Capitals 3-2 in the third period Wednesday, in Game 7 of their series, Staal delivered. Unleashing a shot from the right circle, he beat goalie Braden Holtby to the far side with a perfectly placed top-shelf shot, Holtby looking back over his shoulder in dismay. The Canes won in double overtime 4-3 on Brock McGinn’s goal.

Against the Islanders, Staal was in the right spot to take the right shot in overtime. After Nino Niederreiter was wide with a shot, the hard carom off the end boards came Staal’s way and he quickly got off a low shot to the right of the net that beat Robin Lehner at the post for the winner.

It was Staal’s fourth goal in the Canes’ eight playoff games, to go with his three assists.

“We went through the game again and he was the best player on the ice,” Brind’Amour said Saturday.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) controls to the puck ahead of New York Islanders’ Thomas Hickey (4) in the first period during Game 1 of the second round Stanley Cup series on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Canes did not practice Saturday, again opting for more recovery time. Game 2 is Sunday at 3 p.m.

Staal, 30, is so selfless that when he missed a big chunk of the season following a concussion and then lingering concussion symptoms, he hoped he wouldn’t cause any chemistry problems when rejoining the lineup. The Canes, resurgent after New Year’s Eve, had played well without him.

“We didn’t know when he was coming back and to be honest he didn’t even know if he was coming back,” Brind’Amour said. “So that’s a pretty low point for him.

“He cares so much about our group that he actually felt he was going to disrupt what we were doing. All I kept telling him was, ‘Man, imagine if you do come back, what team we can be.’”

It has been a tough go for Staal at times the past seven years. Traded to Carolina by the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2012, he hoped to join his brother, Eric, in leading the Canes to postseason success. That didn’t happen and Eric, long a franchise player and the team captain, was traded. For Jordan, that was a downer.

Last season, Jordan and his wife, Heather, had an infant daughter die because of a terminal birth defect. Jordan kept the situation private, even from teammates, until Hannah’s death in February.

The concussion this season wasn’t the first of his career. Still, another setback, another challenge.

But the Canes are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009, coincidentally the year Jordan Staal won the Stanley Cup with the Pens, beating Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals. He feels good, about himself, about his team.

“He’s a real caring individual and he’s got confidence now,” Brind’Amour said. “And that’s look out, right?”