Sports

Coming off a Calder Cup win, the Charlotte Checkers have a new head coach

Charlotte Checkers celebrate Calder Cup with fans

The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019. By
Up Next
The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019. By

The Carolina Hurricanes have named a new Charlotte Checkers head coach and didn’t have to look long or far to find him.

The Canes announced Wednesday that Ryan Warsofsky, an assistant on the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup champions this past season, had been promoted to head coach of the Checkers.

Warsofsky, 31, replaced Mike Vellucci, who has left the Canes organization to become head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League. Warsofsky will be the youngest head coach hired in the AHL since 2000, according to the Checkers.

“We’ve been very impressed with Ryan since he joined our organization,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He was a big part of the Checkers’ championship season last year and we’re excited to have him take over as head coach.”

Warsofsky, a former defenseman, helped the Checkers lead the AHL in penalty killing and finish second in goals-allowed per game in dominating the AHL last season.

The Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers arrived back in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, June 9, 2019 following their decisive win against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night. The team will be hosting a celebration at Bojangles' Coliseum on Monday.

By

Warsofsky joined the Checkers last July after spending two seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. He had an 88-44-10-2 record with the Stingrays, who reached the Kelly Cup finals in the 2016-17 season.

Warsofsky played college hockey at Sacred Heart and Curry College and was later an assistant coach at Curry College.

Warsofsky is the brother of David Warsofsky, a defenseman in the Pittsburgh Penguins system.

Get Sports Pass for the Carolina Hurricanes

Follow beat writer Chip Alexander and columnist Luke DeCock.
Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

  Comments  