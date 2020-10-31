Controversial or flat out wrong calls doom East Carolina football in loss to Tulsa

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12)) crouches as Tulsa players storm the field after a 34-30 win during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) AP

Emotions still raw, East Carolina coach Mike Houston sat down for a postgame Zoom after a 34-30 loss to Tulsa. It was nearly 1 a.m.

“I don’t have much to say. The kids played their butts off. We should be sitting here singing the fight song right about now,” Houston said.

The Pirates (1-4, 1-3 AAC) took a 30-27 lead with 4:24 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown reception by Rahjai Harris, but it wasn’t enough. A bizarre, final drive by the Golden Hurricane resulted in the loss.

With less than two minutes remaining, ECU’s Xavier Smith broke up a fourth down pass, but an official far in the distance threw a flag for pass interference. Two instant replay reviews also went in Tulsa’s favor — an overturned fumble and what appeared to be a low, incomplete pass deemed complete — setting up T.J. Wilkerson’s game-winning run with 29 seconds left.

By 2 a.m., ECU fans started a change.org petition to “Fire the referees of the 2020 Tulsa vs ECU game.” It had 152 signatures within 30 minutes of posting.

Others expressed discontent in a more dramatic fashion.

Houston said ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert was contacting the American Athletic Conference.

“Any calls we want them to take a look at we can send it in. It doesn’t get you the win back. That is the tough thing,” Houston said. “It does not give you the win back, but we we’ll obviously send in the calls we think need to be looked at.”

He knew there was nothing he could say to ease the heartbreak of his players. It weighed heavily on his mind.

“How do you talk to them after that? I have coached almost 200 ball games as a head coach in my life and 100-plus at the college level, and I have never seen anything like that in my entire life,” he said.

When asked if this was the toughest loss of his career, Houston paused before answering: “It is one I sure don’t understand,” he said. “I just — I just don’t know what to say to my kids right now. I have never had that happen.”

Ahlers returns

After missing Navy’s contest due to COVID-19 protocols, Holton Ahlers returned during ECU’s bye week. He didn’t miss a beat.

By halftime, the junior had completed 18 of 20 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a career-high 38 completions on 50 attempts with 330 yards and three touchdown passes.

“It doesn’t surprise me he had that kind of first half and it doesn’t surprise me he had the kind of game he had,” Houston said.

Defensive leader

Wilson forced a fumble, recovered by Myles Berry, early in the fourth quarter to set up a scoring drive. Tulsa held ECU to a field goal, but it was enough to take back the lead, 23-20. He finished with 9 tackles, 7 solo, including 1.5 sacks.

“I think Jireh has worked so hard to improve himself and he is developing into one of the better players I think in this league and obviously was a huge impact tonight,” Houston said. “He is a guy that has very high expectations for himself and he will continue to push himself to get better every week.”