Playoff position secured: This NC high school team already has its spot locked down

The Richmond Raiders break through their banner before facing the Butler Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium at the Carolina Panthers Big Friday Football event on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Richmond Senior is celebrating its 50th football season this fall. The Raiders have won seven state titles in North Carolina’s largest classification — an average of one every seven years

This season, Richmond has added another rare stat to its collection: The Raiders (5-1) clinched a 4A state playoff berth and the Sandhills Conference’s top postseason seed on October 1.

Richmond defeated Hoke, 47-14 , on Friday. That win, coupled with a September 24 win (28-21) over Pinecrest (Southern Pines) assured Richmond of going undefeated in the conference’s three-team 4A division. Per the NCHSAA Handbook, “The highest finishing team from a given classification in a split conference will automatically qualify, regardless of overall conference finish, provided there are at least two schools from each classification in that split conference.”

Richmond’s four remaining games are against the league’s 3A schools. While these games are important for RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) standings, the Raiders are postseason bound.

Richmond’s fervent fans are also watching another rare milestone pursuit, this one by Raiders quarterback Kellan Hood. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound signal caller is within reach of 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season.

Hood has thrown for 770 yards (seven touchdowns), and run for 664 yards (six touchdowns).

Grimes’ grit

Millbrook wide receiver Wesley Grimes reminded everyone of his big play abilities in Friday’s first quarter at Heritage. Grimes, a Wake Forest commit, reaffirmed his multifaceted value through his possession progression catches that helped Millbrook rally from a 15-point first quarter deficit and take a 17-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Grimes’ well-timed slant pattern and catch for 13 yards earned a first down at the Wildcats’ 33-yard line. Grimes caught another 5-yard pass from quarterback Mason Fortune to extend a drive that yielded Millbrook’s first points — a 32-yard field goal by Angel Gomez-Corona.

Later in the period, Grimes ran a button hook route before making another catch, eluding a defender, and gaining 17 yards to the Heritage 5. Millbrook’s Jaylen Donaldson completed the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run 3:27 before the half.

An injured Grimes was sidelined from route running for most of the second half. He still made his way onto the field as a special teams holder, including for Gomez-Corona’s extra point that gave Millbrook its last lead with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Ravenscroft flying high

Ravenscroft is 5-1 for the first time since 2008. The Ravens defeated visiting High Point Christian on Friday, 21-14, to achieve this feat.

Ravens coach Ned Gonet’s sons, Cole and Connor, played for the 2008 team.