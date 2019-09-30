ACC Power Rankings: Clemson can’t afford any mulligans this time

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney felt his team lacked focus at times Saturday against North Carolina. AP

Clemson made the College Football Playoff with one loss in 2016 and again in 2017.

That’s a challenge the Tigers would be wise not to give the College Football Playoff selection committee again this season.

The Tigers dropped in the national polls, to No. 2 behind Alabama, after a close call with North Carolina this past Saturday. Quite frankly, you could make an argument that Auburn, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma have all been more impressive than Clemson through the first month of the season.

There’s still plenty of hockey left. Clemson will get its chance to shine. The “eye test” will have to be the Tigers’ best friend. That and avoiding an ACC hiccup.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The committee has not left out an unbeaten champion from a “Power 5” conference out of the CFP, which began in 2014. However, there have been two one-loss P5 champions left out.

The Big 12 made its own mess in 2014 by declaring Baylor and TCU “co-champions,” even though Baylor won the head-to-head matchup. So throw that example out.

But the committee left one-loss Big Ten champion Ohio State out last year, which is the precedent that doesn’t bode well for Clemson.

A road loss to an average Big Ten team (Purdue, 47-20) ultimately kept the Buckeyes out of the playoff. The Buckeyes even had a win over a top-10 team (Michigan) and two other top-25 teams on its resume last year.

The way the ACC is shaping up this year, Clemson’s resume probably won’t compare favorably to 2018 Ohio State’s by the end of the year.

Clemson was able to survive a conference loss in 2016 and ‘17 but the ACC was much better in ‘16 and Clemson’s schedule was stronger in ‘17.

In 2016, Clemson lost to an average ACC team (Pitt) but had wins over Florida State and Louisville (both spent time in the top 15 of the CFP rankings that season) and then beat a ranked, name-brand opponent (Virginia Tech) in the ACC title game.

The next year, the Tigers lost to Syracuse but had nonconference wins over Auburn (who finished 10-4) and South Carolina (who finished 9-4). And its ACC title win was over Miami, then a top-10 team.

This year, there are two teams on Clemson’s schedule currently in the top 25 (No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 25 Texas A&M). The Aggies, with the most difficult schedule in the country upcoming, are unlikely to stay there.

Virginia, at No. 23, is the highest-rated team from the Coastal Division but that’s not going to be enough to get Clemson home with one loss, if the two wind up meeting in Charlotte in the ACC title game.

So if Clemson wants to repeat as national champions, it shouldn’t count on getting any mulligans this season. Of course, if the Tigers play like they did in Chapel Hill, they’re not going to get very far, either.

On with the “Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”

1. Clemson

Record: 5-0, 3-0 ACC

Last week: No. 1

Last game: won at UNC, 21-20

Next game: vs. Florida State (Oct. 12)

Clemson, with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, had won its previous nine ACC games by an average of 39.8 points before Saturday’s nailbiter with the Tar Heels.

2. Wake Forest

Record: 5-0, 1-0 ACC

Last week: No. 2

Last game: won at Boston College, 27-24

Next game: at Louisville (Saturday)

Do not get into a close game with Dave Clawson. Since 2016, he’s 12-4 in games decided by a touchdown or less.

3. Virginia

Record: 4-1, 2-0 ACC

Last week: No. 3

Last game: lost at Notre Dame, 35-20

Next game: at Miami (Oct. 11)

Wahoo Whoa. Five turnovers by quarterback Bryce Perkins sunk Virginia’s upset bid at Notre Dame.

4. Duke

Record: 3-1, 1-0 ACC

Last week: No. 5

Last game: won at Virginia Tech, 45-10

Next game: vs. Pittsburgh (Saturday)

It’s worth remembering, in Year 1 post-Daniel Jones, that David Cutcliffe once helped a team go 13-0 the year after it lost Peyton Manning.

5. UNC

Record: 2-3, 1-1 ACC

Last week: No. 6

Last game: lost to Clemson, 21-20

Next game: at Georgia Tech (Saturday)

There’s no reason Mack Brown can’t pull this thing into the barn at 9-3. There’s nothing scary left on the schedule after a brutal slate to open the season.

6. Miami

Record: 2-2, 0-1 ACC

Last week: No. 7

Last game: beat Central Michigan, 17-12

Next game: vs. Virginia Tech (Saturday)

The Canes have won four of the past five from the Hokies but had lost four of the previous five.

7. Pittsburgh

Record: 3-2, 0-1 ACC

Last week: No. 4

Last game: beat Delaware, 17-14

Next game: at Duke (Saturday)

The Panthers have Cutcliffe’s number, they even beat his division title team in 2013. Pitt has won four in a row against Duke and five of six since joining the ACC in 2013.

8. Florida State

Record: 3-2, 2-1 ACC

Last week: No. 8

Last game: beat N.C. State, 31-13

Next game: at Clemson (Oct. 12)

The offensive line is still a mess but the Seminoles have talent at the skill positions and have found an accurate trigger man in Alex Hornibrook, who has completed 73.3 percent of his pass attempts in two ACC games.

9. Boston College

Record: 3-2, 1-1 ACC

Last week: No. 11

Last game: lost to Wake Forest, 27-24

Next game: at Louisville (Saturday)

Stranger Danger! The Eagles need to be careful of the unknown with Scott Satterfield and Louisville this week.

10. Syracuse

Record: 3-2, 0-1 ACC

Last week: No. 10

Last game: beat Holy Cross, 41-3

Next game: at N.C. State (Oct. 10)

You’re welcome to ignore the value of the transitive property with Syracuse losing to Maryland (63-20) and Maryland losing to Penn State (59-0). I will not.

11. N.C. State

Record: 3-2, 0-1 ACC

Last week: No. 9

Last game: lost at Florida State, 31-13

Next game: vs. Syracuse (Oct. 10)

It’s a four-game season from here. The Wolfpack needs to pick up three wins from the group of Syracuse, Boston College, Louisville and Georgia Tech to make a sixth straight bowl game.

12. Louisville

Record: 2-2, 0-1 ACC

Last week: No. 12

Last game: lost at Florida State, 35-24

Next game: vs. Boston College (Saturday)

Shoot your shot time for the Cards. If they don’t get this one (at home, with extra time to prepare) they’re going to have to wait awhile to find an ACC win.

13. Virginia Tech

Record: 2-2, 0-2 ACC

Last week: No. 13

Last game: lost to Duke, 45-10

Next game: at Miami (Saturday)

The Hokies are low talent and the players are not responding to the coach. That’s a bad combo.

14. Georgia Tech

Record: 1-3, 0-1 ACC

Last week: No. 14

Last game: lost at Temple, 24-2

Next game: vs. UNC (Saturday)

Two points against Temple. Yikes.