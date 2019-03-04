Capel starts from scratch, again, this time with father’s voice only in his memory

He has traveled this path before, although the climb to competitive success wasn’t so steep. Making matters tougher, when Jeff Capel III recalibrated basketball programs in the past he could call on his father, a long-time coach at all levels of the sport, for guidance and support. That’s no longer possible, at least not directly.
Nearing the end of his first season as head coach at the University of Pittsburgh, with a 12-game ACC losing streak going into Tuesday, Capel found himself both frustrated and determined, clear on his approach but desirous of the occasional affirming observation Jeff Capel II invariably provided.
“Especially with the losing,” Capel III said. “That’s been one of the things that’s been most difficult. That was always my sounding board. There have been times I’ve reached – you kind of forget – I’ve grabbed my phone after a game. I still have his number programmed in there.”
But the elder Capel, formerly head coach at Fayetteville State, North Carolina A&T and Old Dominion, died of ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease – in November 2017. At the time his son was in his seventh season as Mike Krzyzewski’s top assistant and chief recruiter at Duke.
Pitt came calling shortly after firing Kevin Stallings in the wake of an 8-24 effort and a season-long ACC shutout. Capel’s major reservation about accepting the job, he says, regarded the timing; the aftermath of a long season and his father’s death had left him emotionally spent.
Still, the 44-year-old had previously been highly successful in head coaching stints at Virginia Commonwealth (2003-06) and Oklahoma (2007-11). Duke did all right, too, when he was on the bench beside Krzyzewski. That background lent Capel confidence he could right the Panther program, which as recently as 2014 appeared in its 12th NCAA tournament in 13 seasons.
Now Pitt is poised to post its third straight losing record.
In his mind Capel hears the advice his father would give on handling adversity, a message he’s shared with his players.
“You have to keep pushing – that’s one thing my dad always said, is that you’ve got to keep pushing,” he said. “You have to figure it out. No excuses.”
The good news is that, following the usual transfer exodus accompanying a coaching change, there are few holdovers left to offer excuses for last season’s failings. Then again, there’s no one on the squad acquainted with success at a Power Five level, either.
“That’s one of the things I worried about – if we started losing games in a row, what that would do to our psyche,” said Capel, who lived through Duke’s last-place finish in 1995 with Krzyzewski sidelined. “We don’t have anyone in our locker room as far as a player that knows how to change it, that’s been there.”
Pitt got off to a surprising 2-2 start in the league, shocking Louisville and Florida State at home. That perhaps seduced players and coaches into impatience, thinking success would come quicker than expected.
“Look, I try to keep things in perspective, but the competitor in you wants to be able to do this right away,” Capel said. “But the realist in me understands this is a process.”
Reality descended with a vengeance – the Panthers haven’t won an ACC game since topping FSU on Jan. 14. They again stand alone in last place.
“I don’t know if anyone has taken over a situation in the ACC like this one,” said Capel, claiming his recall of league teams reaches back to 1984.
Pitt certainly is in rare company. Seven ACC teams went through a season without winning a conference game, including the Panthers in 2018. Five more endured a complete season and notched one victory, most recently Wake Forest in 2011, the first year of Jeff Bzdelik’s unsuccessful regime.
Perhaps the closest parallels to Pitt’s predicament were seen at Georgia Tech shortly after entering the ACC as an expansion member and at Wake Forest in the late 1980s.
The tradition-less Yellow Jackets were 0-14 in 1981, their second ACC season. The following year, led by new coach Bobby Cremins and all-ACC wing Brook Steppe, Tech won three conference games. By 1983 a talent-rich turnaround was underway, earning Cremins ACC Coach of the Year honors. The Jackets were conference champions in 1985, Cremins’ fourth season.
Wake was 0-14 in Bob Staak’s 1986 debut after replacing long-time coach Carl Tacy, and never found its footing under his guidance. The Demon Deacons failed to win more than three league games in any of his four years despite the presence of all-ACC performers Muggsy Bogues and Sam Ivy. During several of those seasons Jeff Capel II was a Wake assistant, his namesake son a ballboy with an intimate view of the struggles.
At Pitt the younger Capel inherited no all-ACC players and a soured program atmosphere. Among four returnees who averaged double-figure minutes in 2018, only Jared Wilson-Frame started a majority of the games.
The Panthers did bring in a budding star in freshman guard Xavier Johnson, among the ACC’s top 10 in scoring and assists, and another standout in backcourt classmate Trey McGowens. But recruiting for next year has sputtered, and Pitt remains near the bottom of the ACC in home attendance even as supportive students again pack “The Zoo” at the Peterson Events Center.
“You look for small victories,” Capel said – while hoping you’re building toward big ones.
