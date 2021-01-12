Live updates: Duke vs Virginia Tech basketball

The No. 19 Duke Blue Devils play the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies in an important ACC basketball game Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Check back here for updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Hokies up at halftime

Virginia Tech carved up Duke’s defense, hitting 16 of its first 21 shots to open up an 18-point lead before taking a 46-34 halftime lead.

Tyrece Radford scored 14 points in the first half for the Hokies, who shot 63.3% overall.

Duke struggled offensively early, finishing the half with nine turnovers, as Virginia Tech built a 36-18 lead. The Blue Devils settled down a bit over the latter stages of the half to slice in the deficit. Duke made 12 of 26 shots in the first half (46.6%), including 4 of 11 3-pointers.

Jeremy Roach scored 13 points for Duke.

The Blue Devils received a boost by Jalen Johnson’s return from injury. The 6-9 freshman forward, who missed Duke’s last three games with a foot injury, came off the bench to score two points and pick up an assist in four minutes of play.

Short bench for Blue Devils

Winless in two previous games against ranked teams this season, No 19 Duke will face No. 20 Virginia Tech with two reserves out and a third former starter limited at best.

Graduate student center Patrick Tapé (back) and freshman forward Henry Coleman (illness) are not in uniform for the 7 p.m. game.

Freshman Jalen Johnson, a 6-9 forward, is in uniform and going through pregame warmups for the first time since Duke’s 83-68 loss to Illinois on Dec. 8. Johnson missed Duke’s last three games with a foot injury. He is not in the starting lineup at Virginia Tech and is considered a game-time decision as to his availability to play.

Duke is starting guards Jordan Goldwire, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward along with forwards Matthew Hurt and Jaemyn Brakefield.

Assistant coach Chris Carrawell is not with the team as he also is suffering from an illness. Both he and Coleman have tested negative for COVID-19 so far.