NC State limps into season-opener with Georgia Tech

Kevin Keatts is not sure which N.C. State players he will have available for the season-opener against Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

The third-year Wolfpack coach does know junior forward D.J. Funderburk will not be in the lineup.

Keatts suspended Funderburk indefinitely at the end of September for a violation of team policy. Five days before he was suspended, Funderburk had been involved in a dust-up with campus parking.

Keatts said on Monday that Funderburk has been practicing with the team but he will not play against the Yellow Jackets.

“I couldn’t tell you guys when he’s going to return or when he will play in a game,” Keatts said during his remarks with the media on Monday. “I will say this: he’s starting to move towards the things I’m asking him to do. That’s why we allowed him to come back into practice.”

One player who was expected to replace some of Funderburk’s minutes was forward Danny Dixon. The graduate transfer Dixon, forward Jericole Hellems and guard Dereon Seabron are among the players who have dealt with injuries in the lead-up to Tuesday’s game.

Keatts didn’t list any of the players or the injuries.

“We’re a little banged up,” Keatts said. “We’ll make a game-time decision on a couple of guys but I won’t say who.”

Junior guard Braxton Beverly was held out of the second half of N.C. State’s preseason game with Mount Olive but said Monday he’ll be ready to go against the Yellow Jackets.

It’s the first time since 1979 N.C. State will open the season with an ACC opponent (North Carolina in the old “Big Four” tournament) and the first time since 1967 it will open with a game that counts in the conference standings (Wake Forest).

Keatts is excited to open with a conference opponent, as part of the ACC Network’s first season of basketball coverage, but he would prefer to have his complete lineup.

“Injuries are part of the game. We certainly hope we have everybody, I’m not saying we won’t, but there’s a good chance we could have a couple of guys out.”

When healthy, and when Funderburk returns, Keatts will have a veteran group. He has six of the top seven scorers back from last year’s 24-win NIT team.

Georgia Tech, 14-18 a year ago, is one of the few ACC teams that return an experienced lineup. Big man James Banks, who led the league in blocked shots last season, was a headache for the Wolfpack.

Banks had 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 63-61 win in Raleigh. His dunk at the buzzer gave the Jackets their second straight win over the Wolfpack.

But the Yellow Jackets season has gotten off to a difficult start. In September, the NCAA banned them from the postseason for recruiting violations by former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie.

Fourth-year coach Josh Pastner has gone 12-24 in ACC play since a promising 8-10 league debut during the 2016-17 season.

The Jackets also lost a preseason game against Alabama by 28 points last week. They are expected to get a scoring boost after the first semester when USC transfer Jordan Usher becomes eligible.

Keatts has his own problems to be worried about Georgia Tech’s. He is ready to get the season going.

“I’m excited for our league that we have the opportunity to play against an ACC team,” Keatts said. “That being said, it’s still early and it’s early for everybody.”

Georgia Tech at NC State

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

TV/radio: ACC Network, WRAL-101.5

Projected starting lineups

Georgia Tech (14-18, 6-12 ACC)

G Jose Alvarado 12.5 ppg, 3.4 apg

G Michael Devoe 9.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg

G Khalid Moore 4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg

F Moses Wright 6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg

F James Banks 10.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg

NC State (24-12, 9-9 ACC)

G Markell Johnson 12.6 ppg, 4.2 apg

G Braxton Beverly 9.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg

G C.J. Bryce 11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg

F Pat Andree* 12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg

F Manny Bates 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

* at Lehigh