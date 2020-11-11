NC State men’s basketball signs three players for Class of 2021

Terquavion Smith (1) of Farmville Central dunks for two points against Naikeed Thomas, left, of Broughton. The Farmville Central Jaguars played the Broughton Capitals in a boys basketball game that was part of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on December 26, 2019. newsobserver.com

Three members of the N.C. State recruiting Class of 2021 signed their national letters of intent to play basketball for Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack.

Farmville Central guard Terquavion Smith, Reidsville guard Breon Pass and Santa Fe (Florida) forward Ernest Ross also signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day in the nation prep players could sign with colleges.

The class is highlighted by Smith, who signed inside his high school gym Wednesday afternoon.

“It felt good (to finally sign),” Smith said. “They showed me a lot of loyalty in my high school career. They recruited me hard from the start. When know one else was recruiting me, they were recruiting me.”

The four-star recruit is the No. 3 player in the state and verbally committed to Keatts as a sophomore. Smith (6-3, 175 pounds) led Farmville Central to a state title as a sophomore and another trip to the finals as junior before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The three-man class is ranked No. 5 in the ACC and No. 22 in the nation. Smith and Pass have played together for years on the summer circuit.

Smith, Pass and current freshman guard Cam Hayes were all offered on the same day by Keatts a few seasons ago.

“I’m ready to get on the court with them,” Smith said. “I’ve been playing with (Breon) throughout the summer, so (a relationship) is already there.”

Pass, a two-sport start, signed his national letter of intent on his Instagram Live, surrounded by his family and friends.

“It’s a blessing to get this opportunity,” Pass said. “I think my family for supporting me and building my confidence back.”

Ross (6-9, 210) is a four-star recruit and the No. 10 player in Florida (Alachua). Ross picked N.C. State over Florida, LSU, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.

Pass (6-0, 175) was the final piece of the puzzle, committing to the Wolfpack on Sept. 26. Pass, out of Reidsville, is a three-star combo guard. He’s the No. 8 player in the state, according to 247Sports. Pass had offers from ECU, Georgia Tech, College of Charleston and Elon, along with others, before picking N.C. State.