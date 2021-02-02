What is NC State basketball’s game plan for No. 14 Virginia? ‘Keep on fighting.’

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels is out for the season.

D.J. Funderburk has been held out of the lineup for “university policies.”

The Wolfpack, after a loss Sunday at Syracuse, has dropped five of its last six games and now faces No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday at PNC Arena. And again may not have Funderburk, a 6-10 senior forward.

What now for N.C. State?

“We’re going to keep on fighting,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said Monday on the ACC coaches teleconference. “That’s what we do.”

What else can the Pack do? The only choice for N.C. State is to practice, prepare for the Cavaliers and try to produce the same effort the team showed in the 76-73 loss to the Orange. Same effort, fewer mistakes.

“We’ve got a lot of season to play and things to work on, and make adjustments like any other team would do if you lose a player or have a player go down,” junior forward Jericole Hellems said Sunday on a postgame media call. “You just have to be mentally strong on and off the court, and we’ll be fine.”

Virginia (11-3, 7-1 ACC) comes into PNC Arena smarting from a 65-51 loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 30 that ended a 15-game ACC winning streak. The Cavaliers had a miserable second half as the Hokies blew it open with a 19-0 run.

“Defensively we kind of laid down and that’s not going to get it done,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said on his postgame media call. “Finesse does not work in this league and we looked very ‘finesse-y’ today. They took it to us.”

The loss of Devon Daniels is ‘heartbreaking’

For the Wolfpack (7-6, 3-5 ACC), Daniels’ loss is large. The senior led the Pack in scoring but also assists and steals, and Keatts said he was playing at an All-ACC level. While his play could be wildly inconsistent at times in his first two years for the Pack, Daniels had gained hard-earned ACC experience and had matured into a solid, reliable player for Keatts.

Daniels had scored 20 points and was leading the Pack to a comfortable victory over Wake Forest on Jan. 27 at PNC Arena when he fell awkwardly on a second-half drive. A torn ACL ended his season, the school announced.

“Heartbreaking,” Keatts said.

The Pack then flew to Syracuse, only to learn Funderburk, who was on the trip, would not be able to play. “University policies” covers a wide swath of potential issues and Keatts offered no other details about the Funderburk situation Sunday or Monday.

But N.C. State, without its top two scorers, two fifth-year seniors, gave Syracuse problems. Hellems, working well inside the Syracuse zone, had a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Manny Bates had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier (1), and Alan Griffin (0) battle North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP) Dennis Nett AP

In the first half, senior guard Braxton Beverly was hitting 3-pointers and the Pack was 6-of-15 from the 3-point distance against the Syracuse zone. The Pack led 47-38 at the break.

“It’s a very difficult team for us to play against,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said on his postgame media call. “Beverly and (Thomas) Allen are good shooters. Hellems was good in the high post. Bates is good around the basket. Bates had five dunks in the first half.”

But the Pack was 0-8 on 3-pointers in the second half and shot 32 percent from the field. Boeheim said the Orange pushed out the zone to better cover the 3-point shooters and “got them off their spots” while also doing a better job low on Bates.

“Hellems is tough, a strong attacker,” Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim said on the media call.

Dereon Seabron’s learning experience

Wolfpack freshman guard Dereon Seabron, given 16 minutes with Daniels out, had nine points and it was his fast-break layup that got the Wolfpack within 70-69 with 1:30 left in regulation. But the Orange’s Kadary Richmond responded by driving past Seabron for a basket.

Seabron also committed a foul with six seconds left on the shot clock and 20 seconds in regulation — a freshman mistake, Seabron later conceded, saying he thought he could get a steal.

“He did some really good things and certainly is the most athletic guy we have on our roster,” Keatts said. “Our freshmen played inspired basketball, winning basketball, but made mistakes down the stretch.

“I always looked at teams that were young at the guard spot and said, ‘Man, I can’t imagine being able to coach so many young guys.’ Now I’m coaching the young guys.”

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers were scheduled to play Jan. 20 in Charlottesville, Virginia, but COVID-19 issues in N.C. State’s program forced a postponement. The Wolfpack won at Virginia last season 53-51.

Virginia at NC State

When 9 p.m., Wednesday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Watch: ACC Network