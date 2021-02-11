NC State

Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Clemson

Photos from the No. 4 N.C. State Wolfpack women’s victory over the Clemson Tigers at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021.

STATECLEM09-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25), right, laughs with Jakia Brown-Turner (11) as a timeout is called during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM07-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM20-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25), right, laughs with Elissa Cunane (33) after Jones was fouled while making the shot during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM05-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) pulls the rebound from Clemson’s Weronika Hipp (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM18-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) kicks a field goal between the arms of Elle Sutphin (20) to celebrate after Raina Perez hit a three-pointer during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM15-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM01-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) steals the ball from Clemson’s Hannah Hank (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM16-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane and the team huddle up before the Wolfpack’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM12-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots as Clemson’s Kendall Spray (3) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM04-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM19-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jada Boyd (5) keeps the ball from Clemson’s Hannah Hank (12), left, and Delicia Washington (00) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM22-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) shoots during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM02-021121-EDH.jpg
Clemson’s Delicia Washington (00) passes around the pressure by N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM14-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) pulls in the rebound in front of Clemson’s Nique Cherry (35) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM17-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Rebecca Demeke (0) fights for a rebound with Clemson’s Nique Cherry (35) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM11-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) shoots as Clemson’s Amari Robinson (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM03-021121-EDH.jpg
Clemson’s Gabby Elliott (10) shoots as N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM10-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) shoots as Clemson’s Tylar Bennett (55) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECLEM06-021121-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) prepares to shoot during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
