Photo gallery from NC State women’s basketball victory over UNC in Play4Kay game

N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) keeps the ball from North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) after stealing the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021.
N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) keeps the ball from North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) after stealing the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack women’s basketball victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021.

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) celebrates with Kayla Jones (25) after she made the shot while being fouled during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) gets around North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) celebrates during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) shoots during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) is fouled by North Carolina’s Stephanie Watts (5) during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jada Rice, left, and Jakia Brown-Turner, and teammates huddle together before N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots as North Carolina’s Stephanie Watts (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) and North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) go for the ball after Perez knocked it from the hands of Ustby during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jada Boyd, left, dances while Rebecca Demeke laughs as they warm up before N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates after the basket went in after being fouled during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) shoots as North Carolina’s Anya Poole (31) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with the team before N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) drives by North Carolina’s Anya Poole (31) during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) and Kayla Jones (25) congratulate each other during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) passes to Raina Perez (2) during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) looks to get out of the pressure applied by N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) drives around North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) during the second half of N.C. State’s 82-63 victory over UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Petra Holesinska (2) shoots as N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 21, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
