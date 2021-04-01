‘Stunning news.’ College basketball reacts to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

Carolina fans Cindy and Blaine Bringhust of New York pose for a selfie in front of a sign thanking mens basketball coach Roy Williams at the Dean Smith Center at UNC-Chapel Hill. Williams announced his retirement Thursday, April 1, 2021 tlong@newsobserver.com

Just four years ago, the ACC boasted having four active coaches who were already enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rick Pitino’s ignominious 2017 departure from Louisville under a cloud of NCAA sanctions left the league with three over the last four seasons and Thursday morning’s thunderclap news of Roy Williams’ retirement from North Carolina left the league with two: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

“Stunning news,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said in a video posted on Twitter. “Although we knew that Roy Williams was closer to the end of his coaching career than the beginning, this one caught everyone off guard on April Fool’s Day.”

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and UNC head coach Roy Williams bump arms as they greet each other before the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Williams leaves UNC after leading the Tar Heels to three NCAA championships and five Final Four appearances in 18 seasons. This after he led Kansas to four Final Fours with runner-up finishes in 1991 and 2003.

“Roy Williams has been one of the great coaches not only on college basketball but in all of American sports,” Bilas said. “He had a magnificent career at Kansas that was Hall of Fame in itself but then added on another Hall of Fame career in his years at North Carolina.”

But, as N.C. Central coach LeVelle Moton said on his Twitter feed Thursday morning, Williams took time to mentor the next generation of coaches along the way.

“College basketball took a hit today,” Moton said. “When I was hired, the first person to reach out and offer support was Roy Williams. Over the years, we became great friends. Thank you for your support, friendship, and making our game better. You will be missed. See you on the golf course, my man.”

Jim Phillips, who became ACC commissioner in February, wished Williams, his wife, Wanda, and their family happy times ahead with his retirement.

“On behalf of the ACC, we extend a heartfelt congratulations to Roy Williams on a remarkable career,” Phillips said. “His resume of accomplishments speaks for itself. More importantly, the countless lives he positively affected surpasses all of the individual honors and awards. Roy’s fingerprints will forever be on the sport of college basketball, and specifically the Atlantic Coast Conference. We wish him, Wanda and his entire family all the best as he begins this next chapter of an amazing life.”

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, who battled against Williams twice a year in their rivalry games since Keatts became the Wolfpack coach in 2017, said Williams’ impact on the basketball throughout the state was positive.

“Congratulations to Roy Williams on an incredible career,” Keatts said. “He’s a Hall of Fame coach and his impact on the programs he had led, as well as the state or North Carolina, has gone far beyond wins and losses. I wish he and his wife Wanda all the best in retirement.”

The Williams news even entered the political world, where Rep. David Price (D-N.C.), who lives in Chapel Hill and represents the area in Congress, tweeted his thoughts.

“Roy Williams has been a legendary fixture at @UNC_Basketball for nearly two decades, bringing home three national championships to Chapel Hill and mentoring countless players,” Price said. “We’ll miss our coach, and I’m wishing him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Bilas, who played at Duke from 1982-86 and was a graduate assistant with the Blue Devils before embarking on his legal and television career, remembered first getting to know Williams in the early 1980s. He’s been as impressed with Williams the man as Williams the coach.

“Just an amazing performance as a coach,” Bilas said. “But more importantly, he’s been an amazing person. He’s a great guy. If you talk to any player, they not only love him, they revere him, not just for his coaching ability but for how he treats them as people. He has great respect for his players, great love for his players and has shown that over the years.”

Former Duke player and assistant coach Jeff Capel, now Pittsburgh’s head coach, echoed thoughts on how Williams’ true kindness to people inside and outside college basketball stands out. Capel also praised Williams for the job he did after returning to UNC at former coach Dean Smith’s request in 2003.

“It speaks volumes how he was able to come back to his alma mater kind of in the shadows of coach Smith and still have the reverence and respect for coach Smith but have, arguably, more success than coach Smith,” Capel told the News & Observer Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.