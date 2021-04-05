North Carolina Photos: Hubert Davis to be new UNC basketball coach By Scott Sharpe April 05, 2021 03:16 PM ORDER REPRINT → North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis laughs with the players during the Tar Heels‚Äô practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC is planning to hire Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach, two sources with knowledge of the decision told The News & Observer. Hubert Davis (40) on the bench with fellow Tar Heels (from left): Pete Chillcutt (32), Davis, George Lynch (34), Rick Fox (44), Henrik Rodl (5) and Eric Montross (00). Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com UNC’s Hubert Davis in action on the court for the Tar Heels in the early 1990’s. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com UNC’s Hubert Davis, right, is consoled by teammate Eric Montross after the Tarheels were defeated by the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament at the Hoosier Dome March 30, 1991. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Washington Wizards’ Michael Jordan, right, battles for position with teammate Hubert Davis, left, during a team scrimmage Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2001, at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington’s Trask Coliseum, in Wilmington, N.C.(AP Photo/Bob Jordan) BOB JORDAN BOB JORDAN UNC junior varsity coach Hubert Davis works with his team on the first day of practice on October 10, 2013 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com UNC Jayvee coach Hubert Davis shows his team how to run a play on the first day of practice on October 10, 2013 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Hubert Davis, left, jokes with Theo Pinson, right, during practice at the Spectrum Center during practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Tar Heels will be playing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament being held at the Spectrum Center. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with assistant coach Hubert Davis in the first half against NCCU on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Assistant coach Hubert Davis leads players in drills during North Carolina’s practice at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams and assistants Hubert Davis and Steve Robinson direct the team on offense in the second half on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis gives a thumbs up to fans as he leaves the court following the Tar Heels’ 101-86 victory over Indiana on Friday, March 25, 2016 in the NCAA East Regional semi-finals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis embraces Kennedy Meeks as they celebrate the Tar Heels 88-74 victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA East Regional Final on Sunday, March 27, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com UNC JV basketball coach Hubert Davis directs his team on offense during the second half of his first game of the season against Mt. Olive at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on November 1, 2013. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis directs the Tar Heels on offense during the second half against Florida State on Monday, January 4, 2016 at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis laughs with Cole Anthony (2) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Tar Heels will open their Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament play against Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis talks with Coby White (2) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Thursday, March 21 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina head coach Roy Williams laughs with assistant coach Hubert Davis during practice on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com UNC coach Roy Williams is surrounded by his assistants (l-r) Steve Robinson, C.B. McGrath, Hubert Davis, and Joe Holladay as they survey the offensive set for the final play of regulation with :01 to play against Virginia Tech on Saturday February 2, 2013 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com Comments
Comments