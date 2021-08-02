North Carolina

UNC projected starters

Offense

PositionName
QBSam Howell
RBTy Chandler
WREmory Simmons
WRAntoine Green
SlotJosh Downs
TEGarrett Walston
LTAsim Richards
LGJosh Ezeudu
CBrian Anderson
RGMarcus McKethan
RTJordan Tucker
Defense

PositionName
DETomari Fox
NTRay Vohasek
OLBTomon Fox
ILBJeremiah Gemmell
ILBEugene Asante
OLBTyrone Hopper
CBTony Grimes
FSTrey Morrison
SSDon Chapman
CBKyler McMichael
NBJaQurious Conley
Special Teams

PositionName
KGrayson Atkins
PBen Kiernan
Profile Image of C.L. Brown
C.L. Brown
C.L. Brown covers the University of North Carolina for The News & Observer. Brown brings more than two decades of reporting experience including stints as the beat writer on Indiana University and the University of Louisville. After a long stay at the Louisville Courier-Journal, where he earned an APSE award, he’s had stops at ESPN.com, The Athletic and even tried his hand at running his own website, clbrownhoops.com.
