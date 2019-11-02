UNC Now
UNC’s Brandon Robinson suffered an ankle injury Friday. Here’s the latest on his status
North Carolina senior wing Brandon Robinson likely won’t play in the Tar Heels’ season-opener against Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s exhibition game against Winston-Salem State. He injured his ankle while attempting to block a shot in the first half. Robinson was on crutches after the game.
The school announced Saturday night that X-Rays did not show a fracture in the ankle. However, there is no timetable for his return.
The Tar Heels also play a game next Friday against UNC-Wilmington. As one of two seniors, Robinson is expected to be a key contributor on this year’s team. He was poised to start.
He had 8 points in Friday’s exhibition before injuring his ankle.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates .
Comments