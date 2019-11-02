UNC’s Brandon Robinson suffered an ankle injury Friday. Here’s the latest on his status

North Carolina’s Ryan McAdoo (35) defends Brandon Robinson (4) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina senior wing Brandon Robinson likely won’t play in the Tar Heels’ season-opener against Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s exhibition game against Winston-Salem State. He injured his ankle while attempting to block a shot in the first half. Robinson was on crutches after the game.

The school announced Saturday night that X-Rays did not show a fracture in the ankle. However, there is no timetable for his return.

The Tar Heels also play a game next Friday against UNC-Wilmington. As one of two seniors, Robinson is expected to be a key contributor on this year’s team. He was poised to start.

He had 8 points in Friday’s exhibition before injuring his ankle.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates .